Norah O’Donnell’s CBS News Series Probes Military Sexual Assault

CBS News will launch a four-part investigative sequence this night throughout two of its best-known packages and it has nothing to do with President Trump, the coronavirus pandemic, or the outcomes of the 2020 election.

Norah O’Donnell spent a yr and a half wanting into how the U.S. army treats victims of sexual assault, and located what she calls a “consequential failure” to handle the wants of service members who’re traumatized and harassed as they attempt to fulfill their mission of defending the USA. “Tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} have been spent on this, and within the final decade, the stories have greater than doubled, and but, there have been fewer court docket martials,” says O’Donnell, in an interview. “Why is that this occurring and why aren’t the abusers and assaulters being held accountable?”

The sequence launches tonight on “The CBS Night News,” with stories that the anchor estimates are roughly double the size of a conventional two-minute section on this system. “CBS This Morning” may even carry some elements of the sequence, which may even have digital and social-media parts. CBS News says the Division of Protection declined a request for an on-camera interview.

To place the story collectively, CBS News spoke with practically two dozen survivors of sexual assault, households of suicide victims who had been assaulted and army whistleblowers. The centerpiece of the venture is prone to be on-the-record interviews between O’Donnell and 4 sexual assault survivors, who got here to Washington, D.C., this summer season and spoke on digicam with 12 ft between them and the anchor. Persuading them to inform their tales, O’Donnell says, proved to be the hardest a part of the venture.

“They felt like they had been being heard and listened to. Each one in every of them mentioned that issues bought worse after they reported their assault,” says O’Donnell. “They felt ostracized and alone.”

The sequence has particular which means to O’Donnell, who in 2017 performed a six-month investigation into sexual assault on the U.S. Air Drive Academy — work that received an Emmy Award. Her father served within the army, and her sister does at the moment. “I revere and respect the U.S. army a lot. I do know the values the army espouses” are at odds with the findings on this sequence, she says.

If O’Donnell has any say within the matter — she is managing editor of the CBS night newscast — viewers could begin to see much more CBS journalism dedicated to comparable pursuits. President Donald Trump’s time in workplace has required an outsize quantity of reports assets dedicated to his norm-breaking manner of managing the White Home. A Biden administration could not stir as a lot frenzy.

“There was little give attention to coverage,” O’Donnell notes. “I need to make certain our reporters are nicely versed in several coverage adjustments — local weather change, social justice, taxes and debt points. We actually should dig in. I do suppose there’s going to be a shift within the information protection.”

Nobody is taking their eyes off of different tales, however some work is simply too important to not spotlight. “Even within the midst of a contested presidential election and a raging world pandemic, it’s so extremely essential to dedicate loads of time to this” O’Donnell says.