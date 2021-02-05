Nordic Box Office in 2020: Local Titles Cushion Plunge in Admissions

Attributable to COVID-19 cinema lockdowns or restrictions, field workplace in the Nordic area plummeted in 2020 year-on-year by 64% in Sweden, 57.6% in Iceland, 57% in Norway, 54% in Finland, and 47% in Denmark.

The dearth of recent U.S .tentpoles, mixed with sturdy home titles akin to “One other Spherical,” allowed homegrown motion pictures to punch all-time report market shares in Denmark (50.4%), Finland (41.1%) and Norway (35.6%).

The largest U.S. hit throughout the Nordics was Disney’s “Frozen 2,” which continued to carry out strongly in early 2020 after its Christmas 2019 opening.

Denmark: The 12 months of ‘One other Spherical’



Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar contender and 2020 champion “One other Spherical” figured amongst a handful of nationwide titles that saved the Danish cinema yr and mitigated COVID-19’s impression on cinemagoing.

Nationwide field workplace sank 47% to DKK 630 million ($101 million) off 7.2 million ticket gross sales in 2020. This compares to 13.2 million admissions for a gross field workplace worth of DKK 1.18 billion ($190 million) in 2019, in accordance with preliminary information from the Danish Movie Institute (DFI). Inevitably, the closure of cinemas for greater than three months and the absence of U.S. blockbusters -most of them postponed, just a few launched straight to VOD – took its toll on cinema attendance, famous Mads Nedergaard, chairman of the Danish Movie Distributors’ affiliation FAFID.

Danish motion pictures got here to the rescue, nonetheless, and posted historic earnings of DKK 311.3 million (practically $50 million), in comparison with DKK 280.6 million in 2019 ($45 million). The three.2 million tickets gross sales for native fare in 2020 virtually equalled 2019’s 3.2 million, which triggered the DFI’s CEO Claus Ladegaard to tag 2020 as a “good yr” for Danish motion pictures.

“Even with much less competitors from Hollywood, 3.2 million admissions to native motion pictures continues to be spectacular, contemplating that cinemas have been closed for 3 months in the spring and once more from December,” stated Ladegaard, citing “One other Spherical” as “the most important draw of the yr” and saying it was the fourth best-selling Danish film in 20 years.

Moreover Vinterberg’s tackle the perils of booze, 5 Danish titles ranked in the High 10, together with Anders Thomas Jensen’s revenge darkish comedy “Riders of Justice,” which resulted in Danish motion pictures conquering 50.4% of the market -approximately twice the typical of the final decade. Conversely, U.S. motion pictures’ market share tumbled from 58% in 2019 to 37%. The largest U.S. hit – Disney’s “Frozen 2” – ranked No. 5.

High 10 Motion pictures, Denmark, 2020

(Title, distributor, nation of origin, admissions, gross, date of launch)

1 “One other Spherical,” Nordisk Movie, Denmark, 802,693, DKK69,4 million ($11.3 million), Sept. 29

2 “Riders of Justice,” Nordisk Movie, Denmark, 459,773, DKK44.6 million ($7.2 million), Dec. 17

3 “Klovn the Last” Denmark, Nordisk Movie, 437,381, DKK44 million ($7.1 million), Jan. 30

4 “Into the Darkness,” Denmark, Scanbox, 370,100, DKK30 million ($4.9 million), Jan. 9

5 “Frozen 2,” U.S., Disney, 313,902, DKK27.5 million ($4.5 million), Dec. 25, 2019

6 “Father of 4 and the Vikings,” Denmark, Nordisk Movie, 310,356, DKK26.4 million ($4.3 million), Oct. 1

7 “Tenet” U.S., SF Studios/Warner, 226,664, DKK27 6 million ($4.5 million), Aug. 13

8 “The Good Traitor,” Denmark, SF Studios, 198,360, DKK13.7 million ($2.2 million), Aug. 13

9 “1917,” U.S., Nordisk Movie, 193,581, DKK18.5 million ($3 million), Jan. 2

10 “Unhealthy Boys For Life,” U.S., SF Studios/Sony, 186,670, DKK18.2 million ($2.9 million), Jan. 16

Finland: Finnish Feminine Administrators on High Type

The yr had a really promising begin thanks notably to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” launched throughout Christmas 2019 – which offered practically 200,000 tickets simply after New 12 months and ended up as No. 1 on the High 10. 4 native titles – “Girls of Metal,” “Helene,” “Hayflower,” “Quiltshoe and & the Feisty First-Grader” – in addition to “The Renovation,”additionally boosted field workplace earnings. However the admission upswing got here to a abrupt halt mid-March as authorities anti-COVID measures pressured venues to close down.

After an virtually three-month closure, cinemas reopened early July, though strict restrictions continued in the second half of the yr. This – along with the scarcity of recent U.S. tentpoles in addition to “Tenet” – resulted in a 54% plunge of revenues, from €95.8 million in 2019 ($114 million) to an estimated €43,6 million ($52,7 million). In admission phrases, lower than half the Finns went to the flicks in 2020-about 3.9 million in comparison with 8.41 million in 2019, in accordance with preliminary figures from the Finnish Movie Basis.

As in most Nordic territories, home fare gained from the shortage of U.S. releases. After a low 2019 market share at 16.8%, Finnish motion pictures climbed to a historic 41.1% in 2020 and extra Finns purchased a ticket to observe a neighborhood film than in 2019 – 1.6 million towards 1.4 million in 2019. Box workplace earnings climbed 18% from €14.8 million ($17.7 million) in 2019 to an estimated €17.4 million ($20.8 million) in 2020. October noticed probably the most spectacular surge in nationwide market share at practically 72%.

Girls Of Metal

Credit score: Yellow Affair

Ilmari Arnkil, the Finnish Movie Basis’s head of distribution identified that Finnish feminine administrators have been behind 4 out of six best-selling Finnish motion pictures of the yr and had one of many strongest years ever, led by filmmakers akin to Pamela Tola with the feel-good sleeper “Girls of Metal” and Lenka Hellstedt with the youngsters franchise “Hayflower, Quiltshoe and the Feisty First-Grader.”

Arnkil additionally famous that “Finnish audiences appeared exceptionally in two documentaries”: “Aalto” concerning the life and work of one of many best trendy architects, Alvar Aalto, and “Misplaced Boys,” a follow-up to the 2010 hit “Reinderspotting.” The flicks posted 45,000 and 75,000 in ticket gross sales respectively, which Arnkil described as “phenomenal” outcomes for documentaries, “even below regular circumstances.”

The Finnish Oscar nominee “Tove,” concerning the Moomins creator Tove Jansson, broke the field workplace report for a Swedish-language film launched in Finland, whereas the South Korean Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” was the fifth greatest launch of 2020.

In the meantime, U.S. entries, that often safe greater than 60% of tickets gross sales annually, dropped to a 34.5% market share. “Tenet” was the one 2020 U.S. title in the High 10, as each Disney motion pictures “Frozen 2” and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened late 2019.



High 10 motion pictures in Finland, 2020

(Title, distributor, nation of origin, admissions, gross, date of launch)

1 “Frozen 2,” Disney, U.S., 277,578, €3 million ($3.7 million), Dec. 12, 2019

2 “Girls of Metal,” SF,Finland, 246,714, €2.6 million ($3.3 million), Jan. 3

3 “Tenet,” SF, U.S., 181,956, €2.3 million (£2.8 million), Aug. 26

4 “Hayflower, Quiltshoe & the Feisty First-Grader,” SF, Finland, 179,830, €1.7 million ($2.2 mil), Feb 14

5 “Parasite,” Future Movie, Korea, 178,905, €2 million ($2.5 million), Jan. 31

6 “The Renovation,” Nordisk Movie, Finland, 178,043, €2.1 million ($2.5 million), Feb. 19

7 “Helene,” Nordisk Movie, Finland, 177,678, €1.9 million ($2.3 million), Jan. 17

8 “Tove,” Nordisk Movie, Finland, 154,705, €1.7 million ($2.1 million), Feb. 10

9 “Ricky Rapper & the Flawed Vincent,” Nordisk Movie, Finland, 150,032, €1.5 million ($1.8 mil), Sep. 19

10 “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Disney, U.S., 133,800, €1.7 million ($2.1 mil), Dec. 18, 2019

Iceland: Broad Local Comedies Rule



Box workplace nose-dived 57.8% in 2020 to ISK 667 million ($5.2 million) whereas admissions have been down practically 60% from 1.2 million in 2019 to 511,955 in 2020, in accordance with the native affiliation of rights holders FRÍSK.

The six-week cinema closure from March 23 and following restrictions in display screen capability as a result of COVID-19 had a dramatic impact on moviegoing, as did the scarcity of recent U.S. studio releases. “What we’ve observed right here in Iceland is that when new motion pictures have been launched, the attendance was excellent,” stated FRÍSK’s managing director Daníel Traustason.

The Final Fishing Journey

Credit score: Markell Brothers

Capturing the necessity for good laughs in the gloomy pandemic time, the native broad comedy “The Final Fishing Journey” was the most important hit as 135,306 Icelanders or 10% of the nation’s inhabitants, tuned in, regardless of the pic’s launch simply earlier than the nationwide lockdown and ensuing capability restrictions. The film was helmed and produced by “Featured Cocaine” documentary filmmakers Þorkell S. Harðarson and Örn Marinó Arnarson- aka the Merkell Brothers – exterior the normal subsidy mannequin. The duo replicated their successful recipe by producing the second greatest grosser in the yr, “Grandma Hófí” by Gunnar B. Guðmundsson, which earned round $277,000 from 22,428 admissions.

Local fare closed the yr with ISK11.8 million ($984,946) gross field workplace, up 51.8% from 2019, whereas admissions elevated 30.6%, from 54,005 in 2019 to 70,552. This resulted in an all-time 17% market share in income phrases, the very best since 2018’s 13.3%.

Hollywood titles, which often management over 80% of the market, dropped to 71% in 2020. The largest U.S. grosser was Sam Mendes’ “1917,” forward of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and “Trolls World Tour.”



High 10 Motion pictures in Iceland, 2020

(Title, distributor, nation of origin, gross, admissions, date of launch)

1 “The Final Fishing Journey”, Myndform,Iceland, kr 61 million ($477,171), 35,306, March 6

2 “Grandma Hófí”, Myndform, Iceland, kr 35.8 million ($277,142), 22,428, Jul. 10

3 “1917, Samfilm, U.S., kr 34 million, ($263,175), 24,671, Jan. 10

4 “Tenet” Samfilm, U.S., kr 32 million ($247,312), 21,895, Aug. 8

5 “Trolls World Tour,” Myndform, U.S., kr 27.4 million ($212,000), Jun. 26

6 “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Samfilm, U.S., kr 26.6 million ($205,686), 23,354, Feb. 14

7 “Unhealthy Boys for Life,” Sena, U.S., kr 22.4 million ($173,253), 16,184, Jan. 16

8 “Onward,” Samfilm, U.S., kr 19.7 million ($152,378), 18,149, March 6

9 “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Samfilm, U.S., kr 18.7 million ($144,706), 13,264, Dec. 19

10 “Dolittle”, Myndform, U.S., kr 16.7 million ($129,423), 16,063, Jan. 17

Norway: Automobile Chase ‘Børning 3’ Races to the High

What began as a promising yr with a 14.5% rise in admissions in January and 10.5% in February in comparison with the identical interval in 2019, ended immediately March 12 as cinemas closed for seven weeks. The sluggish restoration of cinemagoing and additional display screen clampdowns sparked a 57.1% drop in admissions, from 11.3 million to 4.8 million in 2020, price NOK 557 million ($65.1 million) in gross field workplace.

“With every kind of restrictions and short-term closures, we couldn’t count on something aside from a pointy decline,” famous Guttorm Petterson, head of the cinema affiliation Movie & Kino. For the exhibition knowledgeable, the drop of admissions was exacerbated by prolonged discussions with the federal government as as to whether a meter distance between every customer ought to be evaluated based mostly on shoulder to shoulder or head to head, a major level to outline seat occupancy (each different seat or each third seat).

Borning

That stated, as in the remainder of Europe, native motion pictures gained from the scarcity of Hollywood fare and posted a report 35.6% market share off 1.72 million tickets gross sales, price NOK198 million ($21.8 million) in earnings. The earlier excessive level for Norwegian motion pictures was 25.1% in 2018.

Pushed by the native automobile racing film “Børning 3,” homegrown titles packed out half of the High 10, and varied genres scored with native audiences, such because the animated “Two Buddies and a Badger 2 – The Nice Massive Beast,” household interval drama “The Crossing,” suspense title “The Tunnel” and youngsters franchise “Twigson and the Sea Monster.”

In the meantime, U.S. motion pictures needed to accept 49.1% of the market towards 65.6% in 2019. The largest hit was Disney’s “Frozen 2.”



High 10 Motion pictures in Norway

(Title, distributor, nation of origin, admissions, gross, date of launch)

1 “Børning 3,” SF Studios, Norway, 285,904, NOK36.18 million ($4.2 million), Oct. 14

2 “Frozen 2,” Disney, U.S., 283,403, NOK31.4 million ( ($3.6 million), Dec 25, 2019

3 “Two Buddies and a Badger 2,” Norsk Filmdistribusjon, Norway, 214,419, NOK 22.8 million ($2.6 million), Sep. 25

4 “1917,” Nordisk Movie, Norway, 191,376, NOK25.7 ($3 million), Jan. 24

5 “Tenet,” SF Norge, U.S., 188,416, NOK28.2 million ($3.2 million), Aug. 28

6 “Parasite,” Arthaus, South Korea, 232,860, NOK 29.5 million ($3.5 million), Jan. 31

7 “The Crossing,” Nordisk Movie, Norway, 139,708, NOK13.8 million ($1.6 million), Feb. 14

8 “The Tunnel,” Nordisk Movie, Norway, 135,736, NOK 16.7 million ($1.9 million), Dec 25, 2019

9 “Twigson and the Sea Monster,” SF Norge, Norway, 129,950, NOK13.7 million ($1.6 million), Jul. 3

10 “Unhealthy Boys for Life,” SF Norge, U.S., 117,254, NOK15.6 million ($1.8 million ), Jan. 17

Sweden: “Frozen 2” Heats Up Market

The one nation in Europe which relied on a herd immunity method and resisted a full lockdown, Sweden nonetheless suffered in 2020 the most important drop in cinema attendance in the Nordic area as a result of pandemic.

Ticket gross sales crashed 63% from 15.6 million in 2019 to five.6 million in 2020, whereas field workplace revenues slumped by 64%, from practically SEK1.9 billion ($225 million) in 2019 to SEK676 million ($80.7 million).

Trying again at 2020, Peter Fornstam, head of the Swedish Cinema Affiliation and managing director of the second largest theater chain, Svenska Bio, famous that “the yr received off to a really sturdy begin, higher than 2019,” however that checked as anti-COVID social distancing guidelines have been launched and most cinemas closed by mid-April.

Fornstam says “the cinema sector’s restoration began in July however was dwarfed by the 50 particular person per display screen rule, that was a a lot decrease bar than in the remainder of the Nordics.” The second wave, with even stricter guidelines from December – a most 8 individuals per display screen – and a drying up of film provide, additional compounded the cinema attendance hunch.

A Piece of My Coronary heart

Credit score: Niklas Maupoix/Limitless-Tales

In such antagonistic circumstances, U.S. titles that often drive admissions fell from a excessive 73.4% share in 2019 to 55.2% final yr. Launched over Christmas 2019, Disney’s “Frozen 2” nonetheless secured the highest spot on the Swedish field workplace in 2020, incomes SEK 63 million in gross field workplace ($7.5 million) from 560,571 ticket gross sales.

Disney’s second tentpole, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” additionally launched late 2019 – carried out on a par with SF/Warner’s “Tenet,” the one high grosser of the second quarter of 2020.

Swedish movies, that had plummeted to a 13.2% market share in 2019 -the lowest stage in greater than a decade -climbed again to 26% in 2020, one of the best share since 2009’s 32.7%, with 2.1 million admissions, up 38% from 2019.

The largest native hit was Edward af Sillén’s feel-good musical “A Piece of My Coronary heart,” launched late 2019, which grossed practically SEK39 million ($3.5 million) from 251,322 admissions. The second Swedish favourite was Rolf Lassgård car, “My Father Marianne”.



High 10 motion pictures in Sweden, 2020

(Title, distributor, nation of origin, admissions, gross, date of launch)

1 “Frozen 2”, Disney, U.S., 560,571, SEK63 million ($7.5 million), Dec 25, 2019

2 “A Piece of My Coronary heart,” Nordisk Movie, Sweden, 261,322, SEK 29 million ($3.5 million), Dec. 25, 2019

3 “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” Disney, U.S., 247,970, SEK38 million ($4.5 million), Dec. 18. 2019

4 “Tenet,” SF/Warner, U.S., 247,854, SEK 38.9 million ($4.6 million), Aug. 26

5 “Unhealthy Boys For Life,” SF/Warner, U.S., 232,860, SEK 29.5 million ($3.5 million), Jan. 17

6 “1917,” Nordisk Movie, U.S., 227,143, SEK29.3 million ($3.5 million), Jan. 31

7 “Parasite,” TriArt, Korea, 226,836, SEK26.1 million ($3.1 million), Dec. 20, 2019

8 “My Father Marianne,” Nordisk Movie, Sweden, 220,621, SEK24.5 million ($2.9 million), Feb. 21

9 “JerryMaya’s Detective Company – The Thriller of the Prepare Robber,” SF Studios, Sweden, 187,105, SEK19.5 million, ($2.3 million), Feb. 7

10 “Sune-Finest Man”, Nordisk Movie, Sweden, 178,585, SEK19.5 million ($2.3 million), Dec. 20, 2019