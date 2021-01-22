Nordisk Film Signs Output Deal With Finnish Banner MRP

Nordisk Film has signed a improvement and distribution take care of MRP Matila Röhr Productions, a number one Finnish manufacturing firm launched 30 years in the past by Marko Röhr and Ilkka Matila, two veteran business gamers in Finland.

Underneath the deal, Nordisk Film can have unique distribution rights for the Nordic territories to MRP’s upcoming options, kicking off with “Hamsters,” a drama-comedy produced directed by Markku Pölönen, Klaus Härö’s “By no means Alone,” and the animated title “Malcolm Rocks.”

The pact additionally provides Nordisk Film the rights to MRP’s library of 43 titles for the Scandinavian territories.

“Hamsters,” which is at the moment in pre-production, relies on Veikko Huovinen’s guide. “By no means Alone,” in the meantime, relies on the true story of a person who fought to assist Jewish refugee seekers in 1942. ‘It’s the story of an uncommon friendship and political energy based mostly on the memoirs of the journalist Maarit Tyrkkö,’ stated Matila, who’s producing the movie.

In an entire totally different style, “Malcolm Rocks” is a spin-off to the hit film franchise “Rölli.” The animated challenge follows a small inexperienced caterpillar on a journey to turn out to be a rock star.

Matila can also be at the moment growing Urho, a movie in regards to the former Finnish President Urho Kaleva Kekkonen, some of the outstanding figures in Finnish politics within the post-war period, who held the presidency repeatedly over 25 years.

The script is being written by Hanna-Maija Matila with Heikki Kujanpää connected to direct.

Nordisk Film and MRP have been working collectively since 2002. Nordisk Film has certainly launched over 20 movies produced or co-produced by MRP, notably “Mom of Mine” and “Everlasting Highway,” in addition to the household franchise “Rölli.”

“This deal is a pure continuation of an extended, pricey and really fruitful co-op between Nordisk Film and Matila Röhr Productions,” stated Katarina Nyman, the top of Nordisk Film Distribution in Finland.

“MRP has at all times been a trademark for top of the range viewers content material, and we’re thrilled that by way of this new deal we can assist to appreciate and produce to the market formidable theatrical movies of premium high quality and with giant viewers potential,” added Nyman.

Kenneth Wiberg, the senior VP of Nordisk Film, stated the corporate has scored partnerships with among the greatest established manufacturing corporations within the Nordic area inside current years. “With this deal, we take one other strategic step including much more nice content material to our already succesful movie slate,” stated the chief.

Röhr, the CEO of MRP, stated it was “a historic deal, since now virtually 50 movies by MRP will likely be out there in the entire of Scandinavia by way of Nordisk.”

“The bundle consists of our largest successes, our nature movies and our formidable new manufacturing slate,” stated Röhr.