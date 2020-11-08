Norm Crosby Useless: Comedian Was 93

Norm Crosby, the Borscht Belt comic who was identified for his frequent malapropisms, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 93.

His spouse advised the Hollywood Reporter he died of coronary heart failure. Crosby was a frequent talkshow visitor, first showing on “The Tonight Present Starring Johnny Carson” in 1964 and occurring to visitor greater than 50 occasions.

His specialty was malaprops — phrases that sound right however are utterly incorrect.

“He would possibly describe a significant league ballclub scuffling with controversy as ‘riddled with distinction.’ When he goes to a tailor, it’s as a result of his pants want ‘an altercation,’ When individuals can’t learn or write, you get an issue with ‘illegitimacy.,’” the Los Angeles Instances wrote about him.

His many different talkshow appearances included “The Ed Sullivan Present,” “It’s Garry Shandling’s Present” and “Late Evening With Conan O’Brien.” A visitor star on a number of sequence, his appearances included “Roseanne,” “The Love Boat,” “L.A. Legislation” and “The Larry Sanders Present.”

Extra just lately, he labored with Adam Sandler, showing in “Grownups 2” as a Kmart worker and supplied a voice for the Hanukah film “8 Loopy Nights.”

He was a fixture on the Dean Martin Movie star Roasts within the Nineteen Seventies and early ’80s, together with George Burns and Redd Foxx. Crosby co-starred on “The Stunning Phyllis Diller Present” in 1968, and hosted a syndicated sequence “The Comedy Store” from 1978 via 1981, that includes up and coming and veteran comedians.

Born in Boston, he began out doing standup on the Borscht Belt circuit within the Fifties.

He appeared on commercials for Anheuser-Busch Pure Mild beer, and competed on gameshows together with “Liar’s Membership” and “Hollywood Squares.”

For a few years, he co-hosted the annual Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.

He’s survived by his spouse Joan, two sons and two grandchildren.