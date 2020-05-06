Normal People producer says BBC drama might get second series

BBC Three’s hit romantic drama Normal People may get a second season sooner or later, but it surely might not be anytime quickly.

The much-anticipated series arrived on BBC Three final month to important acclaim, depicting the ups and downs of the connection between college college students Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

Based mostly on the novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People has attracted rave evaluations and broke the file for many BBC iPlayer requests in seven days, with a whopping 16.2 million.

Regardless of the success, a second season isn’t a useless certainty simply but, however producer Ed Guiney has stated that it may occur at some point.

He informed The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re not enthusiastic about a second season in the meanwhile. Perhaps sooner or later sooner or later in time. What we’re doing is similar staff are adapting Conversations With Mates, which is Sally’s first e-book.

“Clearly, [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a means, but it surely’s additionally fairly totally different. We’re actively growing that and Lenny’s going to direct the opening episodes of that once more, and that’s very thrilling and a beautiful factor to be engaged on throughout the lockdown.”

Conversations With Mates had been introduced previous to Normal People’s premiere and may function a non secular successor to the romantic drama, albeit not an outright sequel.

Followers hoping for a direct continuation of Marianne and Connell’s story must preserve their fingers crossed, however it seems that it isn’t off the desk…

Normal People is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer now.