Normal People season two could occur, says director – but there’s a catch

There’s already a buzz surrounding BBC Three’s upcoming adaptation of Normal People, Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the identical identify about two younger folks, Marianne and Connell, who regularly fall out and in of affection.

The collection is about to finish roughly the place the novel does, following Marianne and Connell’s commencement from Trinity Faculty, Dublin, but the present’s director has already hinted that there could also be one other collection to return – simply not as quickly as followers is likely to be hoping…

Requested by RadioTimes.com whether or not he could see a second collection on the playing cards, Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson mentioned that he hopes to revisit the characters in “ten years time”.

“I’ve a fantasy of doing a sort of ten 12 months seeing the place they’re in ten years time kind of factor, if I’m not too decrepit at that time,” he mentioned.

Normal People’s lead actors have additionally expressed their curiosity in following up on the characters. Talking to RadioTimes.com in a separate interview, Paul Mescal (Connell) mentioned, “I put my hand up and say I’d play Connell till the cows come house.”

“Similar!” Daisy Edgar-Jones, who performs Marianne, added.

The novel follows the two youngsters from completely different sides of the social divide as they develop up in Eire, earlier than shifting on to school and navigating relationships with one another and different folks.

The collection will land as a field set on BBC Three on Sunday 26th April. The 12-part drama may even start airing on BBC One the day afterwards, on Monday 27th April at 9pm, kicking off with two 30-minute episodes and airing weekly afterwards.

Viewers within the US will be capable of watch the collection from 29th April on Hulu.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.