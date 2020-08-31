Normal People star Paul Mescal lands debut film role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter

Paul Mescal has undoubtedly been one in every of 2020’s greatest breakout successes – and now the Normal People star has landed his first main film role.

The Irish actor will star in The Lost Daughter, which sees Maggie Gyllenhaal make her directorial debut from a script she tailored from Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the identical title.

Mescal is joined in the solid by a bunch of well-known faces, together with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard.

He confirmed his involvement in the mission with a Twitter put up on Friday, writing, “I’m a really excited boy!”

I’m a really excited boy! https://t.co/vENwTwv2h7 — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) August 28, 2020

Colman performs the lead role in the film, starring as a university professor who develops a fascination with a younger lady and a daughter whereas on a seashore vacation, main her to confront her previous.

Talking concerning the film to Selection, Gyllnehaal mentioned, “Once I completed studying Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, I felt that one thing secret and true had been mentioned out loud. And I used to be each disturbed and comforted by that.

“I instantly thought how far more intense the expertise can be in a film theatre, with different individuals round. And I set to work on this adaptation.

“I discover that the script has attracted different individuals in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, need. And I’m thrilled to proceed my collaboration with such courageous and thrilling actors and filmmakers.”

In the meantime Mescal may not have to attend an excessive amount of longer for a second film role, with Derry Ladies creator Lisa McGee revealing that she’d “love” to see him star in a film model of the favored sitcom.

Requested by the Irish Sunday Mirror if a film was a chance, she responded, “I’m desirous about it however I’ve to attend till I end collection three as we needed to put it again due to Covid-19.

“After that I’d like to consider it however I haven’t written a script or something. It’s very a lot a half concept on the minute.”

And when quizzed a couple of attainable role for Mescal she replied, “I’d love that. If he desires to, he can. Perhaps if we do the film, he might play a heartthrob.”

