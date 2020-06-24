Normal People stars to reunite for special episodes – but only some viewers will be able to watch

The stars and director of Normal People are reuniting for two new specials as a part of RTÉ Does Comedian Aid, that will revisit Marianne and Connell many years after the occasions of BBC One’s romantic drama.

Based mostly on a novel by Sally Rooney, the steamy collection debuted again in April and proved massively standard, setting social media ablaze with discuss of its heart-wrenching story.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal performed the central romance superbly with route from Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson, all of whom are set to participate on this humorous reunion.

In an interview on RTÉ Radio 1, Comedian Aid co-founder Richard Curtis teased the all-new chapters, which sound like they might be some of probably the most formidable charity sketches of latest years.

He mentioned: “There’s a ravishing piece known as Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have occurred to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits.

“It’s so significantly better than something we’ve ever made. I imply I can’t even say all about it as a result of there’s a visitor star in it. However it’s actually, it’s actually lovely.”

Curtis added: “One of many issues about Comedian Aid is it simply provides alternatives for issues to occur that may by no means occur. I can’t think about any context during which they’d have allowed this little type of further special into the world of Normal People.”

After all, being that these specials will be broadcast on RTÉ, only viewers in Eire and Northern Eire will be able to watch them reside as they air.

Nonetheless, given the recognition of Normal People in a number of different nations around the globe, we’d be shocked in the event that they didn’t finally discover their method on-line…

Normal People is on the market to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you happen to’re wanting for extra to watch, try our TV Information.