Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones says she’s “proud” of realistic “ugly” sex scenes

Normal Individuals star Daisy Edgar-Jones has stated that she’s “proud” of the sex scenes that she and co-star Paul Mescal filmed for the BBC Three drama.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, Edgar-Jones stated that she was glad that the scene the place her character, Marianne, loses her virginity was portrayed realistically.

“I’m actually excited for younger individuals particularly to look at this scene the place they’ve sex for the primary time, the place Marianne loses her virginity to Connell [Mescal]. I believe it’s such a form of wholesome and fantastic method of depicting sex,” she stated.

“One of my favorite components is the scene beforehand, the place they’re simply awkwardly making small discuss and consuming a cup of tea, and so they each know why they’re there, however they’re simply chatting about something aside from what they actually wish to discuss, which I believe is absolutely fantastic.”

She continued, “I believe is absolutely necessary to indicate it, as a result of you recognize it’s [sex] a large half to being a human being and everybody does it. I believe it’s very nice to see two individuals who actually love one another, care about one another and adapt to one another’s type of progress of one another’s private relationship with sex, which I believe is absolutely fascinating to discover as effectively.

“So yeah, I actually am proud of these scenes and I actually hope individuals watch it and may relate to it, and it isn’t all the time actually stunning and lit by candlelight with billowing sheets – typically it’s awkward and a bit clunky and a bit ugly, which is fantastic as a result of that’s what it’s. It’s not all the time excellent, which I believe is very nice.”

The 12-part drama relies on Sally Rooney’s acclaimed novel of the identical title, which follows two Irish youngsters, Marianne and Connell, from faculty to school and past as they navigate falling out and in of love.

The sequence will land as a field set on BBC Three on Sunday 26th April. The 12-part drama may even start airing on BBC One the day afterwards, on Monday 27th April at 9pm, kicking off with two 30-minute episodes and airing weekly afterwards.

Viewers within the US will have the ability to watch the sequence from 29th April on Hulu.

