Norman Lear, Lyn Lear to Keynote ‘Sustainability in Hollywood’

Norman Lear and his spouse, Lyn, will keynote the second installment of Selection’s three-part “Sustainability in Hollywood” collection offered by Toyota Mirai on Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Following the keynote, 5 panelists will take part in a sustainability in storytelling panel moderated by Selection’s Options Editor Malina Saval. Panelists embody: Fisher Stevens, Director, “Earlier than the Flood”; Louie Psihoyos, Director/Producer, “The Gamechangers” and “The Cove”, Government Director of the Oceanic Preservation; Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Director and Producer; Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, International Scripted Content material and Documentary Movies, Nationwide Geographic; and Bruce Miller, Government Producer, “The Handmaid’s Story.”

The Lears will talk about their long-standing curiosity in advancing environmental causes.

The sustainability in storytelling panel will discover how local weather points might be creatively built-in into scripted and documentary initiatives in compelling methods.

