Norman Reedus Called Jeffrey Dean Morgan ‘Chicken’ For Not Going Fully Nude On The Walking Dead

I do keep in mind when that was written and I used to be like, ‘Jeff!’ And he’s like, ‘What? What? Samantha doesn’t need to get bare so I don’t actually must get bare.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not what I heard. I heard Samantha needs to however you don’t need to.’ And he’s like, ‘Nicely no, you already know, I’d….’ He was simply stumbling on his phrases and I used to be like, ‘You recognize what? I’ve been butt bare on this present a number of instances in entrance of all people! And he finally ends up sporting this like flesh-colored ballerina bottoms and these ballet bottoms! And never solely that, then he’s bought like a beige coloured diaper on prime of that. You may’t see something! And I used to be like, that is so unfair! I used to be like, ‘You rooster, get in there, rip these pants off!’ However he wouldn’t do it. I believe me and Cudlitz are the one one which were bare up to now on this present.