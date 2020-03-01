Normani Responds to Camila Cabello’s Old Racist Posts: ‘It Was Devastating’

Normani has commented on her former Fifth Concord bandmate Camila Cabello’s historical past of racist habits on social media.

Final yr, Cabello got here beneath hearth when years-old posts that includes racist slurs and derogatory memes from the singer’s private Tumblr resurfaced on-line.

In a brand new Rolling Stone cowl story, Normani first expressed trepidation towards addressing the difficulty for concern of not being “concise” in her response. She later adopted up with the author by way of e-mail.

“I would like to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable topic and figured it might be finest to write out my ideas to keep away from being misconstrued, as I’ve been up to now. I struggled with speaking about this as a result of I didn’t need it to be part of my narrative, however I’m a black girl, who is part of a complete era that has an identical story,” Normani’s e-mail started.

Normani went on to voice disappointment over Cabello’s belated response to the racist assaults levied towards herself on-line.

“It was devastating that this got here from a spot that was supposed to be a protected haven and a sisterhood, as a result of I knew that if the tables have been turned I might defend every of them in a single heartbeat. It took days for her to acknowledge what I used to be coping with on-line after which years for her to take duty for the offensive tweets that not too long ago resurfaced. Whether or not or not it was her intention, this made me really feel like I used to be second to the connection that she had together with her followers.”

“I actually hope that an vital lesson was realized on this,” Normani concluded. “I hope there may be real understanding about why this was completely unacceptable. I’ve spoken what’s in my coronary heart and pray that is clear sufficient that I by no means have to communicate on it once more. To my brown women and men, we’re like no different. Our energy lies inside our tradition.

Cabello has since apologized for the posts. In an announcement on Twitter, she stated, partially, “I can’t return in time and alter issues I stated up to now. However as soon as you understand higher, you do higher and that’s all I can do.”