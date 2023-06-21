Norn9 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Game to the PlayStation Portable: Norn9. In 2013, the game was released. In 2015, a fan disc dubbed Norn9: Last Era was released and available.

It was decided to produce an anime version of this game in 2014. There are some updates on Norn9 Season 2, which aired from January through March of 2016.

The author is Natsuko Takahashi. The series is built around a variety of genres. Drama, animation, romance, plus science fiction are some of these subgenres.

The story of the show is on a guy who travels across a place to a unique spacecraft, where he with twelve other individuals try to figure out what occurred.

An anime adventure TV show from Japan is called Norn9. Idea Factory announced an anime series on March 2, 2014, during the Norn9 featuring Ark & Spica event.

The venue was Nakano Sun Plaza in Tokyo. As a result, it was also made known that Norn 9: Norn + Nonet will serve as the series’ protagonist.

Natsuko Takahashi wrote the script and Takao Abo directed the television show. Kevin Penkin is also the composer of the music.

Between January 7 to March 31, 2016, the anime was shown. The Japanese version’s broadcast debuted on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and Sun TV networks. The English version, on the opposite hand, was shown on Aniplus HD.

It’s the continuation to a well-liked anime series which was released in the early months of 2016. Takao Abo directed it.

After examining the social surveys among genre enthusiasts, we discovered that many are curious about whether or if there would be a sequel.

Amazingly, the Japanese animation subgenre is becoming more and more popular, particularly in Russia as well as the CIS.

In order to get acquainted with the innovations you will soon be able to witness devoted to anime, we studied the most relevant trends from the previous gathering.

An anime TV show called Norn + Nonette was made and first shown in Japan. The premiere of the first season will be on January 7, 2016. In March during the same year, the production came to an end.

The television show was based on a game of the same name. Although a release date for Norn + Nonette season 2 hasn’t been set yet, we continue to monitor the news.

Norn9 Season 2 Release Date

Mikoto, on the contrary hand, practises regularly to perfect her abilities. With Setsu’s assistance, she also attempts her hand at flying an aeroplane. We may also notice that Sorata is employed by Natsuhiko as a mechanical engineer.

When Koharu goes to Norn 9, he discovers the peach tree. It remained under the influence of Kakeru’s strength the whole time. Lastly, Kakeru as well as Koharu also get back together.

The anime’s first season was co-produced by Studio Orange and Kinema Citrus. Since the inaugural season finale, fans haven’t heard in either of them until today. The anime’s second season was not renewed nor cancelled by any studio.

Because of this, the availability to its source material completely relies on when the new game is released. Otomate hasn’t created any other games within this series to yet. When we hear of any new updates about Norn 9 Season 2, we’ll let you know.

Norn9 Season 2 Cast

Koharu: voiced by Ayumi Fujimura

Mikoto Kuga: voiced by Ayahi Takagaki

Nanami Shiranui: voiced by Asami Seto

Kakeru Yuiga: voiced by Yūki Kaji

Senri Ichinose: voiced by Hiro Shimono

Masamune Tōya: voiced by Takuya Satō

Natsuhiko Azuma: voiced by Daisuke Ono

Sakura Nijō: voiced by Mitsuki Saiga

Itsuki Kagami: voiced by Kōji Yusa

Akito Shukuri: voiced by Noriaki Sugiyana

Ron Muroboshi: voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

Heishi Otomaru: voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

Sorata Suzuhara: voiced by Atsushi Abe

Shirō Yuiga: voiced by Kenji Hamada

Aion: voiced by Nagi Yanagi

Setsu Takeshima: voiced by Mitsuhiro.

Kazuha Kagamumi: voiced by Miho Arakawa

Motohisa Tōya: voiced by Yōji Ueda

Nagisa Totonose: voiced by Ryōka Yuzuki

Yahiro Saishō: voiced by Yuichi Nakamura

Norn9 Season 2 Trailer

Norn9 Season 2 Plot

Sorata Suzuhara, a teacher at school who continues to talk about guiding their views and romanticism, serves as the anime series’ primary protagonist and contributes to its compelling plot.

He was once driving along when he heard an odd music coming from out in the distance. He immediately stopped and went for the sound. He was travelling on the cutting-edge cruiser Norn9 when the music transported him to 1919.

Three girls plus eight guys with exceptional powers make up the group The Gifted. He learns amazing mysteries about the planet as he searches for a means to go back to his time.

In 1919, the television serial takes place. A strange adolescent girl is initially presented to us in the first episode.

She arrives on board the sailing vessel Norn9. Teenagers with unique talents have congregated on this ship in large numbers. Our knowledge of their names comes later.

Nanami Shiranui and Mikoto Kuga are two female names. They are Kakeru Yuiga, Senri Ichinose, Masamune Tya, Sakuya Nij, Itsuki Kagami, Akito Shukuri, Ron Muroboshi, and Heishi Otomaru, together with eight other guys.

The World is an organisation made up of the youths. The children’s abilities are used to preserve the tranquilly and peace on Earth. Knowing more about another species is also beneficial.

Since Mikoto can’t remember her name, Kakeru goes with her. Together, they accomplish a number of chores and begin caring for a peach tree. But when she reaches for a delicious peach, she tumbles from a tree.

Kakeru stops her from plunging into the sea. Soon later, the unidentified girl recalls her name: Koharu. Everyone is living happily back on land in the closing episode.

The three main characters, Nanami, Akito, and Koharu, share a rental home near the water. A frigid outpost station within Japan is where Heishi and Itsuki, who is currently a professional flute musician, reconcile.

Masamune has just been elected as the next leader of The World. He wants to halt the fight and sends a message out across the globe in an effort to affect the future.

Every new episode on the show focuses its action on what will happen in the future. A particular song guides the main character, Sorata Suzuhara, a young Heisei Era student.

He travels through time and arrives in an unidentified location that resembles the towns from earlier eras that he is familiar with from his schoolbooks.

Three young women and nine young guys are introduced to him. Together, they board a Norn ship on a fascinating voyage.