‘Norsemen’ Creators Prep ‘Captain Fall’ at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a brand new animated comedy collection from “Norsemen” creators Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen, the creatives’ first foray into the cartoon arts at a time when adult-focused animation is booming and live-action manufacturing has slowed or stopped in lots of territories.

“Captain Fall” will observe titular Jonathan Fall, a wet-behind-the-ears but good-hearted sea captain who unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship. Particulars about animation model, casting, route and manufacturing have but to be introduced.

Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the present to be launched in two components. Helgaker and Torgersen will function creators, showrunners and government producers for the collection, with animation vet and Netflix producer Joel Trussell (“Electrical Metropolis”) becoming a member of them as government producer.

“Jon Iver and Jonas created a hilarious story in ‘Norsemen’ that linked with audiences all world wide. We are able to’t look forward to followers to see their absurd fantastical genius come to life of their first animated collection,” reads a press release from Mike Moon, head of grownup animation for Netflix.

“We first pitched Captain Fall as a stay motion present, however Netflix noticed the potential of it being animated,” Helgaker and Torgersen elaborated. “Though a bit scary at first, transferring from stay motion to animation simply feels amazingly limitless and inventive on a complete new stage. And by chance Netflix has surrounded us with a gaggle of extraordinarily gifted folks, so all the things is ready up for us not screwing this one up. However you by no means know.”

Whereas the choice to modify to animation was made lengthy earlier than the COVID-19 disaster and ensuing restrictions on live-action manufacturing had been an element, “Captain Fell” will default into the advantages of animation’s COVID-resiliency.

Set close to the top of the eighth Century, live-action screwball comedy “Norsemen” activates a pack of Viking warriors from the city of Norheim, and melds historic Viking traditions and lore with absurdist, slapstick humor. Season 3, a prequel which sheds gentle on beforehand unexplained or missed points of the present’s historical past, launched on Netflix earlier this month after efficiently premiering in February and March on NRK in Norway.

In 2016 “Norsemen” premiered on NRK1 in Norway beneath the title “Vikingane” (Vikings), and boasted a median home viewers of greater than 1 million viewers, practically 20% of the nation’s whole inhabitants. It’s produced for NRK by Viafilm and distributed internationally as a Netflix Unique.