North America’s First Video Game Developers Union Born: Vodeo Makes History

The formation of Vodeo Workers United comes in full mobilizations of Activision Blizzard workers.

The media earthquake experienced in Activision Blizzard Following cases of abuse and hostile culture against women, it has shaken the industry and reopened the debate on a long-standing struggle in North America, the unionization of video game developers. The crunch and frequent cuts in companies, are some of the frequent reasons that have motivated workers to push in this direction.

It has been voluntarily recognized by the directive of the studyHowever, the situation is not easy. Last week we learned that Activision Blizzard had targeted its employees in an attempt to curb their union aspirations, while they were in full tug of war, with strike through and mounting pressure on its CEO, Bobby Kotick. The task does not seem easy, but we have experienced a historic moment in the industry, with a big step taken by a very small studio.

From Vodeo they have claimed how necessary these steps are in the industryVodeo Games, an independent studio, creators of Beast Breaker, for PC and Nintendo Switch, have formed the first certified union of video game studios in North America. Vodeo Workers United has performed at collaboration with CODE-CWA, and has been voluntarily recognized by the directive of the study. The union includes both full-time and temporary staff workers, with a staff working remotely from United States and Canada.

The director of Beast Breaker, Chris Floyd, has celebrated in an interview in Polygon the unionization, remembering “how necessary these are steps for the industry. “Myriame Lachapelle, producer of Vodeo recalled that” this is something that can be done “, and has vindicated the positive effect unions can have on industry. For her part, the leader of the CODE-CWA campaign, Emma Kinema, has focused on the change the industry seems to be undergoingRegardless of whether it comes from thousands of workers at Ubisoft or Activision Blizzard, or from small studios like Vodeo.

More about: Videogames and Syndicate.