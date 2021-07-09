Raleigh police have arrested a person for allegedly groping a 7-year-old woman at a public park, consistent with a neighborhood outlet.

Josue Jonathan Bonilla, 27, is going through fees of indecent liberties with a kid, WNCN reported.

The woman, Lily, and her oldsters informed the station that she was once enjoying in a touch pad at Moore Sq. Park Monday after they noticed a person make his excess of to the kid.

Lily’s father, Ollie, mentioned he were given a “humorous feeling.”

Lily’s mom, Maureen, alleged that the person two times grabbed her daughter inappropriately. Ollie reportedly chased the person away as different oldsters known as the police.

The suspect, who government recognized as Josue Jonathan Bonilla was once quickly arrested.

In keeping with WNCN, Bonilla is sought after in Virginia for sexual battery fees. He’s being held on the Wake County Detention Heart on a $100,000 bond – part of which is for Monday’s incident.