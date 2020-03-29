North Korea fires two missiles as Seoul condemns ‘inappropriate’ timing

Latest in flurry of launches attracts particular grievance amid coronavirus pandemic

North Korea fired what looked to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday, the newest in an unparalleled flurry of launches that South Korea decried as “irrelevant” amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Two “short-range projectiles” had been launched from the coastal Wonsan home and flew 230km (143 miles) at a most altitude of 30km (19 miles), South Korea’s joint chiefs of personnel said.

