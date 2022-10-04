North Korea launched another ballistic missile: Japan asked the population to evacuate and seek shelter

A South Korean soldier next to a TV showing a North Korean missile launch (REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in an easterly directionboth the South Korean military and Japan’s coast guard said early Tuesday.

Once the launch of the missile and its trajectory was detected, the Japanese authorities urged the evacuation of the residents of two northern regions to safe places.

“North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate to buildings or underground,” the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday). the national station NHK He said the alert was in effect for two regions in the north of the country.

According to the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the projectile launched by Pyongyang flew over Japanese territory and hit the Pacific Ocean. The missile reportedly passed over the prefectures of Aomori y Hokkaidoal norte from the country.

This release is a novelty for North Korea, which usually carries out its threats with projectile shots that fall on the so-called East Seao sea ​​of ​​japanthe waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula to the east.

The fact that the missile has passed over Japanese territory is of great concern to the Tokyo authorities, who have called a emergency meeting for this Tuesday. It had been more than five years since North Korea threatened Japan with a launch that flew over its territory.

This is the first time that Japan has activated its civil missile trajectory warning system since September 15, 2017, when another North Korean projectile flew over Hokkaido.

After the first information about the launch, the prime minister’s office issued an alert to the population: “It is believed that the missile was launched from North Korea. Evacuate inside a building or underground”.

“It is believed that the previous missile passed the Pacific Ocean around 07:29. If you find something suspicious, do not go near it and immediately contact the police or firefighters,” the head of state expanded.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detailed, for its part, that it was presumably an “intermediate-range ballistic missile” launched from Jagang province, located in the north of the neighboring country and bordering China, in a statement.

FILE PHOTO. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks away from what state media says is a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by the North Korean Central News Agency. North Korea (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

This release occurs in the middle of a few military exercises South Korea, Japan and the United States and joins a record series of weapons tests carried out this year by the communist country.

The objective of the maneuvers, which began last week, is enhance tripartite anti-submarine warfare capability in the eastern sea (name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas) to counter the growing threat from North Korea’s SLBMs (submarine-launched ballistic missiles),” according to a statement released by the South Korean navy.

The text insists that Pyongyang continues to “enhance the capabilities of their SLBMs” and explains that the training will focus on “detecting, identifying and tracking North Korean submarines equipped with technology to launch SLBMs.”

The announcement of the military exercises comes after satellites detected preparations in mid-September for what seems to be the premiere of a new North Korean submarine that would have the capacity to launch up to four SLBMs, compared to the only missile that is capable of loading the only submersible. North Korean that has this technology, the Sinpo (also called “Gorae”, whale in Korean).

Regarding the participating forces, South Korea contributes the destroyer Munmu the Great, Japan the destroyer Asahi and the US the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. and its strike group, made up of the missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Barry.

Visiting Seoul last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the demilitarized zone that divides the peninsula to demonstrate the White House’s commitment to South Korea.

The country led by Kim Jong-un deployed a record number of weapons tests this year and last week fired four short-range ballistic missiles.

The United States and South Korea have been warning for months that the communist country is preparing a new test of a nuclear weapon.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

