North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea after the visit of the US vice president to Seoul

Ballistic missile launched by the North Korean regime (AFP)

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday. (called the East Sea in the two Koreas) after the US Vice President, Kamala Harriswill visit South Korea today, according to the South Army.

“The South Korean military detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched at around 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. today (11:48 a.m. and 11:57 a.m. GMT) from the Suncheon area in South Pyongan province, North Korea, into the East Sea.” The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced in a statement.

The test takes place a few hours after Harris took off from South Korea, where today he met with the southern president, Yoon Suk-yeoland visited the militarized inter-Korean border at a time of special tension due to the possibility that Pyongyang may carry out a new nuclear test.

“In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations, and an illegal weapons program that threatens peace and stability,” Harris said.

“The United States and the world seek a stable and peaceful Korean peninsula in which the DPRK is no longer a threat”he said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol hold a bilateral meeting in Seoul, South Korea. September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

For its part, the Government of Japan called an emergency meeting to discuss the details of the launch, and reported that the missiles fell in waters outside its exclusive economic zone and that there is no evidence of damage to ships or aircraft due to their impact. .

At the same time, today’s action comes after Pyongyang launched two more short-range ballistic missiles the day before and another last Saturday, all of them in apparent response to the presence of the American aircraft carrier USS “Ronald Reagan” on the peninsula.

Precisely today it was announced that this Friday the USS “Ronald Reagan” will carry out joint maneuvers with the South Korean and Japanese naval forces in the Sea of ​​Japan.

The last time that the “Ronald Reagan” traveled to the peninsula to carry out joint maneuvers of this type was in September 2017, in the midst of an escalation of tension after the last North Korean nuclear test to date.

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington are now seeking to send a message of strength in the conviction that the regime, which has rejected any offer of dialogue in the last three years and is committed to a weapons modernization plan, is ready to carry out a new atomic test.

(With information from EFE)

