North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​​​Japan and adds four tests in less than a week

File image of a group of people watching a television that broadcasts a news about the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea (REUTERS)

North Korea has launched this Saturday two short range ballistic missiles al sea ​​of ​​japanas reported by the South Korean Armed Forces. There are already four releases in less than a week.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff have reported that the projectiles have been launched between 6.45 and 7.03 in the morning. They covered a distance of about 350 kilometers with a peak of about 30 kilometers and a speed of Mach 6, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Toshiro Ino, Japan’s deputy defense minister, said the missiles “appear to have flown on irregular trajectories.”

Experts say that irregular trajectories indicate that the missiles are capable of maneuvering in flight, making it difficult to track and intercept.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the latest launch “highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” using North Korea’s official abbreviation. .

These releases occur just a few hours before the celebration of the South Korean Armed Forces Day in which their military capabilities are shown. On Friday, South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted anti-submarine maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan.

“Recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea constitute a provocation that undermines peace not only on the Korean peninsulabut also at the level of the international community and represents a clear violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, ”said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in a message released to the press. “Our military will maintain a firm and prepared position and will monitor movements in close collaboration with the United States,” he added.

Kim Jong-un

After the launch, the South Korean National Security Council met, which has condemned the launches. In addition, the South Korean government has maintained contacts with Washington and Tokyo to address the situation.

The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol,, warned this Saturday North Korea you will receive a response “decided” y “overwhelming” if you try to use nuclear weapons.

“If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the determined and overwhelming response of the South Korea-US alliance and our military,” the South Korean president said hours after Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, the fourth such test in less than a week, as reported by Yonhap.

The launches have further heightened tensions between the two countries, as North Korea seems to be preparing for what would be his seventh nuclear test and it has recently legalized the use of nuclear weapons in scenarios where its leadership is threatened.

“By signing your nuclear weapons policy into law, you are threatening the survival and prosperity of the Republic of South Korea,” Yoon said, asserting that the development of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang challenges the “international non-proliferation regime”.

The North Korean regime must now make the decision to denuclearize in order to achieve true peace and joint prosperity on the Korean peninsula,” added the South Korean president, according to the aforementioned agency.

The succession of weapons tests in the North, which for the moment has not ruled on them, is interpreted as a response to the deployment of the American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan” on the peninsula.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seoul on Thursday and toured the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, which divides the peninsula, on a trip intended to underscore her country’s “iron” commitment to South Korea’s defense. South versus North.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is briefed by a serviceman at a military operations post as she looks through binoculars at North Korea in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, 29 December. September 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Following the deadlock in talks, Pyongyang has doubled down on its banned weapons programmes, carrying out an unprecedented series of tests this year and revising its laws to declare itself an “irreversible” nuclear power.

In recent days, the USS “Ronald Reagan” carried out joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese naval forces in the Sea of ​​Japan in order to “detect, identify and track North Korean submarines equipped with technology to launch SLBMs (ballistic missiles that fired from a submersible).

KEEP READING:

Kamala Harris said Kim Jong-un’s missile tests are illegal and threaten peace on the Korean peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea after the visit of the US vice president to Seoul

Kamala Harris said Kim Jong-un’s missile tests are illegal and threaten peace on the Korean peninsula

The navies of South Korea, Japan and the US will hold an anti-submarine exercise to counter the growing threat from Pyongyang