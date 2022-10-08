North Korea launched two more short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

File photo of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un stands next to what state media says is a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by the Central Agency for North Korea News (KCNA)

North Korea launched during the early hours of this Sunday morning (local time) two short-range ballistic missiles to the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in Korea), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced.

Es the seventh release in two weeks carried out by the North Korean regime and comes after the conclusion of naval exercises in waters around the Korean peninsula in which a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has participated, whose presence in the area has been criticized by Pyongyang.

North Korea said, according to a statement released Saturday, that its recent missile tests are a measure of “self defense” against the United States.

The test was detected by the South Korean authorities and also the Japanese, who indicated that it would have involved the launch of two projectiles around 1:40 local time on Sunday (16:40 GMT on Saturday) and 1:50, according to information. of the Ministry of Defense collected by the public chain NHK.

The projectiles were short-range, according to the South Korean military, which continues to analyze the details of the release with his allies, reported the local news agency Yonhap.

Both missiles may have landed in waters outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone (EEZ), no damage has been detected in ships that could be found in the area where they fell, according to the Japanese Coast Guard.

North Korea’s missile launches have intensified since the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group to participate in joint exercises with South Korea and Japan.

This morning’s launch comes after Pyongyang fired two short-range missiles on the 6th.

This is the 25th test of the Asian country so far this year and the seventh in the last two weeks.

DEVELOPING…