North Korea warned that latest missile tests were ‘tactical nuclear’ drills

A man in South Korea watches a missile launch on television (AP)

The seven recent North Korean missile launches they were all “tactical nuclear” exercises personally watched by the dictator Kim Jong-unthe state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

“The units of the Korean People’s Army in charge of the use of tactical nuclear weapons organized military exercises from September 25 to October 9 to verify and evaluate the country’s nuclear deterrence and counterattack capacity, which constitutes a stern warning to enemies. “, public KCNA.

The agency added that “Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of its Central Military Commission, guided the military exercises at the site.”

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have stepped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks.angering Pyongyang, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion and justifies its missile launches as necessary “countermeasures.”

The announcement of the military exercises came after satellites detected preparations in mid-September for what appears to be the premiere of a new North Korean submarine that would have the capacity to launch up to four SLBM, against the only missile that is capable of loading the only North Korean submersible that has this technology, the Sinpo (also called “Gorae”, whale in Korean).

KCNA He said the recent test bombing was a response to joint exercises by those countries, adding that the exercises were “under the simulation of a real war.”

FILE PHOTO. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks away from what state media says is a “new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by the North Korean Central News Agency. North Korea (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

With talks long stalled, Pyongyang has doubled down on its nuclear weapons programs, firing an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Japan last week, and officials and analysts have warned it has completed preparations for another nuclear test.

The seven recent tests, which KCNA He said they were “tactical nuclear operations unit launching exercises,” allowing North Korea’s nuclear forces to show their “militant effectiveness and real warfare capabilities,” it added. KCNA.

North Korea is subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear weapons program. UN Security Council resolutions also prohibit ballistic missile tests.

Equally, Pyongyang has spent years developing missiles capable of reaching not only South Korea and Japan, but also that can carry warheads to the United States.and has declared itself a nuclear power.

Last Wednesday The United States accused China and Russia of favoring North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un by shielding Pyongyang from attempts to tighten UN Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. “The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed the blanket protection of two members of this council,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “In short, two permanent members of the Security Council have favored Kim Jong-un.”

The 15-member council met on Wednesday to discuss North Korea after the nuclear-armed country fired on Tuesday a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan for the first time in five years and that prompted a warning for residents of that country to take cover.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Kim Jong-un sent warplanes to fly over the border area with South Korea and tension grows on the peninsula

The US accused China and Russia of protecting Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship amid North Korea’s hostilities

How powerful is North Korea’s arsenal?

Following North Korea’s provocation, the United States and South Korea launched four missiles into the East Sea

The EU accused North Korea of ​​endangering the security of the Indo-Pacific by firing a missile over Japan.