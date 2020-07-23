Northeast has potential to become engine of growth for India’s growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Northeast has the potential to become the engine of growth for India’s development. He also said that peace is now being established in the entire region. Also Read – CM Gehlot wrote to PM Modi- Conspiracy is going on to topple my government, history will not be forgiven

Modi said this through video conference while laying the foundation stone for the Manipur water supply project.

Modi said in his address that the blockade has become a matter of history in Manipur. The era of decades of violence in Assam has ended.

He said that in Tripura and Mizoram too, the youth have given up the path of violence and Bru-Reang refugees are now moving towards a better life.

Modi said that whether it be highways, railway tracks laying or airports updating, the government is constantly making efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region.

The Prime Minister said that the program of laying the foundation is an example of the fact that during the crisis due to Corona virus infection, work has not stopped in the country.

He said that till the development of the vaccine, we have to fight the virus infection with full force and at the same time the development works should also be carried forward with full force.

The objective of the ‘Manipur Water Supply Project’ is to provide clean water supply through pipes to the remaining houses in the Greater Imphal Planning Area and water supply in 1,731 rural hamlets with 2,80,756 houses in all 16 districts of Manipur.