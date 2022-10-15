Norway arrested two Russian citizens who used drones to take photos of strategic locations

File photo of the airport in the Norwegian city of Kirkenes, alleged place of interest of the Russian citizen arrested on Friday with a drone and photographic material (REUTERS / Gwladys Fouche)

Norway announced this Saturday the arrest of a Russian citizen who was carrying a drone and had been seen taking photos of an airport in the far north of the country, in the Second such case this week. Another Russian citizen was arrested on Tuesday at Norway’s northern border in possession of two drones and a series of photos and videos.

The arrest reported this Saturday is of a 51-year-old man, whose name was not released, who was also in possession of a camera. He was arrested on Friday, and confessed to having flown a drone in the territory of the Scandinavian countryindicated the authorities.

Police in the northern city of Tromso said in a statement that they had “confiscated a large amount of photographic equipment, including a drone and memory cards.”

The material seized included photos of an airport in Kirkenes, on the northern edge of the Russian border, and of Norwegian Army Bell helicoptershe added.

File photo of a Bell Boeing CV-22B Osprey helicopter during a NATO exercise at a Norwegian Air Force base on March 21, 2022 (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/via REUTERS)

On Friday, Norwegian police reported the arrest on Tuesday of another Russian citizen, Vitali Rustanov, at the Storskog border post, the only transit point between Norway and Russia.

Rustanov, 50, admitted flying drones ‘all over the country’ and was placed in preventive detention for two weeks.

He had two Russian passports and one Israeli. She had been in Norway since August and was hiding four terabytes of photos and videos partially encrypted. “He had a lot of data, which we are reviewing now,” said police lawyer Anja Mikkelsen Indbjoer.

File photo of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

Norway is on alert ever since mysterious drones were spotted near offshore oil and gas drilling platforms.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to a significant reduction in Russian energy supplies, Norway overtook Russia as Western Europe’s leading supplier of natural gas.

The Nordic country reinforced the security of its energy facilities, after the leaks registered last month in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines, which connect Russian territory with Germany through the Baltic Sea and widely attributed to acts of sabotage.

Like other Western nations, the Nordic country prohibited the Russians from flying over its territory. Failure to comply with this prohibition is punishable by up to three years in prison.

In the midst of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia deployed eleven nuclear bombers near the border with Norway

Separately, satellite images revealed on Friday that Russia deployed eleven bomber planes able to transport nuclear weapons close to your Norwegian border.

According to Actuallya Norwegian fact-checking website, the American satellite operator Planet Labs detected the October 7 “increased presence” of Russian strategic bombers TU-160 and four planes TU-95 at the Russian air base Olenyaon the peninsula Kola and a few kilometers from Norway. and a picture of October 9 shows one of seven Tu-160 bombers preparing to take off on a runway.

Concerns have grown in the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to nuclear weapons since a series of defeats for his forces in Ukraine tipped the scales of the war in kyiv’s favour.

With information from AFP

