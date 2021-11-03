Norway football shock: a player suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch

Emil Palssen suffered a heart attack in the middle of a match (Photo: NTB scanpix)

One piece of news caused a stir in Norwegian football. The Icelandic player, Emil Palsson, collapsed on the court during the game of Sogndal against Stjordals-Blink by the second division of the Scandinavian country. As revealed by medical reports hours later, the footballer suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of the game. The episode occurred 48 hours after arrhythmia suffered by Sergio Agüero playing for Barcelona against Alavés and still with the latent memory of the similar episode with Christian Eriksen, in a game for the European Championship in June.

Palssen fell on the field of game of surprise form when just passed the 12 minutes of the party between his club and Stjordals-Blink. Fortunately, the 28-year-old midfielder was quickly treated by doctors and successfully revived on the field, to later be transferred to a hospital by helicopter.

His club released a statement detailing the incident, reporting that “Palsson was successfully resuscitated and then flown to Haukeland hospital for more leisurely examinations and treatment.” In addition, the Nordic entity confirmed through the same statement that what suffered the footballer was a cardiac arrest.

The image of doctors’ care on Emil Palsson

As a result of what happened, it was decided to suspend the match that was already 1-0 in favor of Sogndal. The date and time on the resumption of the meeting have yet to be determined. “Many forces, Emil! We crossed our fingers, “said the club’s post on his account. Twitter.

What happened in Norway occurred just two days after Kun Agüero had a problem in the game that Barcelona played against Alavés for the Spanish League. It was 40 minutes later when the FC Barcelona player asked for the change after a strange gesture of pain and was transferred to the hospital. After the corresponding studies, it was found that the Argentine striker suffered an arrhythmia and the next three months will be low, as reported this Monday by the Catalan club’s medical services.

“Many forces, Emil! We crossed our fingers ”. The Sogndal post with good wishes towards Palsson

This incident brings to mind that of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen during the meeting between Denmark and Finland at the recent European Championship in June.

The also Nordic suffered a cardiac arrest in full match for the European international competition. In the case of the Dane, the incident occurred when the first half was about to end. At that moment, Ericksen collapsed onto the court, his eyes rolling. Immediately afterwards, the soccer player was revived by the medical personnel who were in the place and later he was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Emil Palsson is 28 years old and is a midfielder @emilpals

After the scare, the Danish player was implanted with a defibrillator to regulate his heart rate. Currently, the player is inactive at his club, Inter Milan, since Italian regulations do not allow him to be discharged to play due to the defibrillator he has implanted. If this were fixed, thinking about a discharge is impossible in that country. For this reason, the player is evaluating his departure from the Italian club to go to another league that does allow him to play.

One of his options would be to return to Ajax, a club where he has already triumphed in the past. However, as in the case of Emil Palsson, we can only hope what happens in the next few days.

KEEP READING:

“Things were never easy for you”: the emotional letter from Kun Agüero’s mother after the heart problem he suffered

Kun Agüero will undergo treatment for the next three months for his heart problem