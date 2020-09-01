Norway’s Maipo Film Acquires ‘Headhunters’ Production Banner Friland

Maipo Film, the main Norwegian manufacturing banner behind “The Crossing” and “State of Happiness,” has acquired Oslo-based Friland Production, whose credit embrace the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starrer “Headhunters.”

Following Maipo’s acquisition, Christian Fredrik Martin, Friland’s proprietor and producer, is becoming a member of Maipo as a producer.

Apart from “Headhunters,” Friland’s monitor report additionally contains Netflix’s romantic drama “Battle,” a couple of dance competitors, and “Congo Homicide,” the true story of the 2 Norwegians who had been imprisoned in Jap Congo in 2009.

“Friland is an effective match for Maipo; we’re complementary,” mentioned producer Synnøve Hørsdal, the CEO of Maipo Film. “And due to this acquisition we’re enlisting Christian Fredrik Martin, a seasoned producer with an unlimited community and a monitor report of internationally-driven motion pictures.”

The cope with Friland marks Maipo’s first firm acquisition since launching 20 years in the past. Hørsdal mentioned the acquisition will permit the corporate to extend its manufacturing quantity and ship a gentle variety of motion pictures. The corporate can even be seeking to develop additional its TV manufacturing biz.

“The demand is opening up for a lot of several types of content material, not simply Scandi noir – movies and collection don’t need to be crime to be worldwide,” mentioned Hørsdal.

Maipo will begin filming 5 productions in September, notably the second season of Mette M. Bolstad’s formidable drama collection “State of Happiness,” in addition to “I Don’t Dwell Right here,” a short-format collection created and directed by Liv Mari Mortensen for TV2 Norway.

The corporate can even kick off lensing three options, together with “Clue,” a film penned by Aleksander Kirkwood Brown, primarily based on the crime novels by Jørn Lier Horst, to be directed by Thale Persson; and “Thomas in Superposition,” written and to be directed by Jason Rørvik.

“In these troubling instances, there are a lot of new challenges, however now we have to proceed,” mentioned Hørsdal. The corporate had the Norwegian WWII drama “The Crossing” in theaters when cinemas shutdown because of the pandemic, and it’ll subsequent be releasing “Diana’s Marriage ceremony” on Sept. 11.

Maipo is behind a few of Norway’s most notable movies of the final decade, similar to Liv Ullmann’s “Miss July,” Anne Sewitsky’s “Completely satisfied Completely satisfied,” in addition to a lot of fantasy-filled motion pictures, notably “The Ash Lad: Within the Corridor of the Mountain King” and “Aspen 2.” The primary season of “State of Happiness” has been picked up by broadcasters around the globe, together with the BBC, and has earned vital acclaim.