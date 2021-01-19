Norway’s Mer Film Produces Sami Musical Drama ‘Arru’

Mer Film, the well-established Norwegian movie manufacturing banner, is reteaming with “Sami Boy” filmmaker Elle Sofe Sara on her characteristic debut “Arru.” The challenge can be pitched for the primary time on the digital Nordic Film Market, the business program of the Goteborg Film Competition, whose full lineup has simply been unveiled.

“Arru” is a musical drama set in Kautokeino, a small Sami village in Northern Norway. The movie tells the journey of Kari, a Sami artist and single guardian who’s dragged alongside together with her son into an activist marketing campaign towards the event of mines in reindeer herding areas. Because the battle towards the mines escalates, Kari meets a younger lady who brings again a painful reminiscence from her youth, when she lied to guard a member of the family. The movie explores the difficulty of abuse throughout the Sami herding group.

Elisa Fernanda Pirir Ruiz, who’s producing “Arru” at Mer Film, mentioned she had beforehand labored with Sofe Sara on her quick “Sami Boy” and was desperate to comply with her on her debut.

“Elle Sofe Sara is a extremely proficient and politically-minded filmmaker and choreographer who has labored loads with dance and music, and strives to convey tough issues via the physique,” mentioned Pirir Ruiz, who described the movie as a “‘Dancer within the Darkish’ meets ‘Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing.’”

The producer mentioned she was drawn to the originality of the challenge and the profile of Sofe Sara who’s herself a reindeer herder. “Arru” can be filming in Kautokeino, the Sami village in Northern Norway the place the director lives.

The producer mentioned Mer Film is planning to shoot the movie within the Fall of 2022 and can be on the lookout for a gross sales firm and a co-producer on the digital Nordic Film Market. “Arru” is being supported by the Norwegian Film Institute.

The solid of the movie can be primarily made up of Sami newcomers and non-professionals apart from just a few roles for extra confirmed Sami expertise.

Mer Film is a manufacturing and distribution banner based by Maria Ekerhovd in 2011. The corporate’s current credit embody Iram Haq’s “What Will Folks Say,” which performed at Toronto in 2017 and Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco” which screned at Toronto and San Sebastian in 2019.

The corporate’s slate of upcoming titles embody Itonje Søimer Guttormsen’s characteristic movie debut “Gritt” which is competing on the Rotterdam and Göteborg movie festivals. The banner additionally produced Eskil Vogt’s sophomore characteristic movie, “The Innocents,” and co-produced Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s buzzy documentary “Flee” which is able to premiere at Sundance and at Goteborg.

Later this yr, Mer Film will begin manufacturing on its two greatest productions so far, the historic dramas “Let The River Circulation” by Ole Giæver and “Struggle Sailor” by Gunnar Vikene.