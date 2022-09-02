Norwegian oil company Equinor completed its exit from the Russian energy market

The Norwegian group Equinor completed its exit from the Russian energy market

The Norwegian energy group Equinor reported this Friday that it has completed its departure from the Russian market after leaving the project of Kharyagaa small deposit in the Arctic.

Equinor had announced on February 28 that it would paralyze all its investments in Russia and would abandon its joint ventures in that country because of the war in Ukraine.

Two weeks later, it stopped trading Russian oil and other products and, at the end of May, reported the sale of its interests in four Russian joint ventures to Rosneftas well as an agreement to leave the Kharyaga project, in which it had a 30% stake, which has now been made.

The Norwegian group, which had a cooperation agreement since 2012 with the Russian giant Rosneft, had announced at the end of March an impairment of assets worth 1,080 million dollars due to the closure of the business in Russia.

“As part of its exit from Kharyaga, Equinor has covered, in accordance with the applicable sanctions, the decommissioning liabilities incurred and owed over the years,” states a statement from the former Norwegian state-controlled Statoil.

Equinor increased its net profit by 202% in the first half of 2022, to 11,476 million dollars due to high energy prices, according to the balance presented at the end of July.

USA on Wednesday issued a seizure order to a plane owned by the Russian energy company Lukoil.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ, for its acronym in English) reported in a statement that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-7EM aircraft, allegedly violated the sanctions put in place after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In early March, the US issued a series of regulations that require domestically manufactured aircraft traveling to Russia to obtain a license to avoid sanctions.

According to US justice, the Boeing is currently in Russia, it last traveled to the US in March 2019 and it has a value of approximately 45 million dollars.

For its part, Lukoil, the largest Russian private oil company, has been sanctioned by the US since 2014.

The seizure order against the plane is part of the work of the American justice system to enforce the sanctions policy against Russia in response to the “unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine,” the statement stipulated.

This is the second such move against a Russian-owned aircraft issued by the US this month. In early August, the government ordered the seizure of an Airbus, valued at more than $90 million, belonging to Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch.

