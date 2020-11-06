Norwegian Singer Angelina Jordan Signs With Republic Records

Republic Records has signed 14-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter Angelina Jordan, who received “Norway’s Acquired Expertise” as an eight-year-old and can launch her first single, “Million Miles,” self-written and produced by hitmaking duo Stargate (Beyonce, Rihanna, Sam Smith), on Friday.

A musical prodigy, Jordan started learning traditional singers similar to Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Louis Armstrong on the age of 5. Whereas she was pursued by labels on the time of her “Norway’s Acquired Expertise” victory — which she received with a rendition of Billie Vacation’s “Gloomy Sunday” — the younger singer determined to attend.

“I knew I wished one thing larger,” she says in her artist biography. “I didn’t need to leap into it till I felt I used to be prepared.”

Regardless, she continued with high-profile performances. She sang “What a Fantastic World” on the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony and the next 12 months carried out on the Sensible Minds convention in Stockholm; in 2017 she carried out earlier than 40,000 individuals on the Muse in Metropolis Competition, together with Psy and Norah Jones, and sang at Quincy Jones’ eighty fifth birthday at London’s O2 Enviornment at his private request. Now based mostly in Los Angeles, she has racked up greater than half a billion views on YouTube and joined forces with Stargate over the previous couple of years.

She additionally carried out on “America’s Acquired Expertise” earlier this 12 months.

“I really feel like I’ve lived a few years greater than my age,” she says in her bio. “I really feel like music discovered me. I need individuals to get linked to my music and my lyrics and to share one thing particular with the love I’ve for music.”