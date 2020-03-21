General News

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus ‘under control’

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

The Norwegian Olympic Committee says it wants the Tokyo Video video games handiest to occur as quickly because the coronavirus outbreak “is beneath firm hold watch over” worldwide



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment