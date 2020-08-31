‘NOS4A2’ Canceled After Two Seasons at AMC

“NOS4A2” has been canceled at AMC after two seasons.

Collection showrunner Jami O’Brien shared the information on Twitter. O’Brien wrote, “Properly pals, I heard from AMC final week. We received’t be making a third season of #NOS4A2. It’s a bummer, however I’m grateful we had been at least capable of end adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel.”

O’Brien went on to thank the present’s solid and crew for his or her work on the collection and Hill for entrusting them to recreate the novel onscreen.

“And THANK YOU from the underside of my coronary heart to everybody who tuned in — particularly to those that tweeted together with us every week — you made Sunday nights a number of enjoyable,” she concluded. “Hope to do it once more with you all someplace down the street.”

The information comes simply over per week after the Season 2 finale, which aired on AMC on Aug. 23. The second season consisted of 10 episodes and commenced airing on June 21.

“Christmasland could stay endlessly, however ‘NOS4A2’ will come to an finish with the conclusion of season two,” AMC mentioned in a press release. “We’re so grateful to Jami O’Brien, Joe Hill and the complete solid and crew for 2 seasons of impressed, terrifying and totally fascinating and age-defying tv. And due to the followers for climbing into the Wraith and coming alongside for the trip.”

The collection is predicated on the 2013 Hill novel of the identical identify. It facilities on Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings), a gifted younger lady who discovers she has a supernatural capability to seek out misplaced issues. This capability places her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of kids, then deposits what stays of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s creativeness the place day by day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is towards the regulation. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – with out shedding her thoughts or falling sufferer to him herself.

The collection additionally starred Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “NOS4A2” was produced by AMC Studios in affiliation with Tornante Tv. The collection was government produced by Hill, O’Brien, and Lauren Corrao.