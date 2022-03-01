Nostalgic for Pac-Man? This collection with date and trailer recovers its games along with a retro dream

Pac-Man Museum + has confirmed its release on all current platforms and on Xbox Game Pass on day 1.

Pac-Man it has won the hearts of gamers ever since its appearance in arcades. After this, the classic character has been seen in other products from the video game world with own titles and even in Super Smash battles. Bros. However, we still miss the first adventures of Pac-Man and, following the line of the Pac-Man Museum, we once again have a collection of the games in the new Pac-Man Museum +.

Pac-Man Museum + will launch on May 27As Bandai Namco shares with a first trailerwe will have the possibility to unlock and play 14 Pac-Man titles as if we were inside an arcade room. In this way, hanging out in the arcades will provide us with rewards to continue discovering other old games of the character, but the game’s functionalities do not end here.

And it is that, as seen in the presentation video, we will have the opportunity to fulfill a retro dream and create our own arcade. In this sense, the game will allow us to decorate the room with details related to Pac-Man and his deliveries, as well as arcade machines that will take us back to our childhood.

Pac-Man Museum + will be released on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC next may 27th. In addition, this collection will also be available in Xbox Game Pass from day one, which will open the possibility for many players to know some of the first adventures of Pac-Man. After all, Xbox has already warned that this 2022 would have several games that will reach its subscription service on launch day.

