Not even Family Guy escapes Mario Kart fever: this is his own racing game

Also the characters from American Dad and Solar Opposite are present in Warped Kart Racers.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is one of the most successful video games in recent years, with sales figures that do not stop growing quarter after quarter. Given his feat, there are not a few companies that try to replicate his fun arcade races, bringing together the most varied franchises under the same program. The latest example of this MK fever comes from 20th Century Games and Electric Square, and offers us to go all out to achieve victory with Peter Griffin or Stan Smith among others.

We are talking about Warped Kart Racers. This proposal confirmed a few hours ago its launch in May for Apple Arcade, the subscription service for iOS, and offers mobile users to compete or fight with different characters from American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites. All of them animated series from the 20th Century and no, it does not include guests from The Simpsons and Futurama.

“Discover the most emblematic scenarios and even some other surprises on your way to the glory of karts”, we can read in the description of the video game. In total, we talk about 20 playable characters, as well as 16 circuits inspired by the aforementioned series. An extensive campaign for solo enjoyment is also promised, and a multiplayer mode for a total of eight players. Like Mario Kart that it is, Warped Kart Racers stands out for its customization options for the karts, which users can gradually unlock.

The trailer that you can see at the head of the news leaves no room for doubt and presents a proposal practically traced to the success of Nintendo. It remains to be seen if its gameplay is as addictive as the Switch exclusive, which receives new DLC these months.

A few months ago Chocobo GP arrived in stores with elements of Final Fantasy, while Disney Speedstorm is announced for this summer. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, with SpongeBob and company, was also widely discussed.

