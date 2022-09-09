Not even the British Royal Family gets rid of FlightRadar: in the last hours of Elizabeth II, thousands of people follow their flights

Flightradar is a website that allows you to follow air traffic in real time. and it has been one of the protagonists of the historical moment that the United Kingdom experienced yesterday with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

More of 100,000 users were following the flight of relatives of the Queen who approached Balmoral Castle while the monarch’s health was rumored to be fragile and before death was announced.

FlightRadar and other historical moments

It is curious that not even a royal family as powerful as the British can get rid of the tracking that can be published on this website. FlightRadar is a global flight tracking service that provides us with real-time information on thousands of aircraft around the world. On the web, which uses Google map data as an interface, you can see how flights move around the planet.

The flightradar24.com website, on which the flight was followed by a large number of viewers, showed a trijet aircraft, Flight KRF23R, operated by Centreline, while flying from Northolt to Aberdeen, according to Yahoo. Of course, what the website cannot confirm is the nature of the flight (although people were imagining it), nor the identity of those who were on board.

This website has been the protagonist of other historical moments this year. When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began which led to a new warthousands of people entered Flightradar to see what flights were operating in Europe.

In August, the US Air Force plane that took off from the Kuala Lumpur airport and landed hours later in Taiwan carrying Nancy Pelosi —speaker of the US House of Representatives— became the most followed in the world when approximately 708,000 users simultaneously tracked it through the Flightradar24.com website.