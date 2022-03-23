Not even the creator of this Windows 8 feature knows why it’s still in Windows 11 ten years later

The new Windows 11 changes quite a few things in relation to Windows 10, and yet, surely it is more what it retains from this and other previous versions of Windowsboth in function and aesthetics.

Interestingly, one of those many things left over from Windows 8 is the lock screen interface that asks you to swipe up to do things like turn off your PC. Something you have detected Zac Bowden by holding down the power button on your Surface computers. The funny thing here is that the creator of that function has replied that he cannot believe that this is still there 10 years later.

The things that are still in Windows, after years and years





Steven Sinofsky, the creator of Windows 8, said it a few years ago: “It’s impossible to get rid of something at Microsoft.” The way they work at the Redmond company and his obsession with good backwards compatibility sometimes it works a little against him.

Windows 10 is a beast inside with a code that occupies 0.5 TB and extends over 4 million files, Windows 11 is not very different and although it also has new code, we know that it also retains most of the old.

One of those many things is this screen, and its creator, Yuri Dogandjiev, who still working at the company but now in Microsoft Teamshe finds it quite funny that something he created a decade ago is still there:

Lol, I built that for Windows 8 like 10 years ago. Can’t believe it’s still in Windows 11 pretty much unchanged. 😂 — Yuri Dogandjiev (@ydogandjiev) March 21, 2022

That slowness of Microsoft applying changes and leaving behind old technologies is highly appreciated by large clients of the company. They are unwritten rules at Microsoft, keep compatibility with 32-bit software, with MS-DOS software, with devices from 20 or 30 years ago, etc.

However, it is also part of its ballast, of systems that after years seem unfinished. Of salads of interfaces that never end up being unified, and of “errors” that have been “unresolved” for up to 40 years.