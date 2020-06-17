Not Even The Undertaker Thought The Rock Would Last Long After His WWE Debut

Later turning into The Rock, and asking numerous numbers of followers if they might scent what he was cooking, Johnson ended up spending about eight years within the WWE earlier than his first retirement, however has returned for brief stints when his film schedule would enable. That may sound like a very long time for a wrestling profession, however contemplate that The Undertaker has been lively within the WWE since 1987 for probably the most half, so the Rock’s reign is merely a drop within the pot. Clearly, The Rock was destined to take his skills elsewhere, particularly contemplating the super legacy he left behind after such a short while.