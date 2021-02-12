“Not everyone gets to where Tigres got”: Guillermo Almada applauded feline performance in the Club World Cup

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, praised the participation of the UANL Tigres in the Club World Cup (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, praised the participation of UANL Tigers at Club World Cup. He pointed out that the Monterrey team achieved an achievement that not everyone can access.

“I give a lot of credit to what Tigres did. Beyond the match, he faced the best team in the world right now. It was a powerful team and the performance was worthy. Not everyone can get to where Tigres got “, the strategist commented at a press conference.

The Uruguayan highlighted the great final that the felines lived in front of the Bayern Munich, who got the sextet of titles in one season. He noted that the Monterrey they represented Mexico with dignity.

“For me it is very valid. He faced Bayern Munich, not just anyone. Two of practically all the teams in the world reached the World Cup final and I think Tigres represented us with dignity ”, I note.

Almada indicated that the German giant beat great teams in Europe in the Champions League. He recalled the win he gave Barcelona last season or Atlético de Madrid in the group stage this season.

“Bayern Munich a few months ago made him eight goals against Barcelona, ​​four or five against Atlético de Madrid. Obviously we all had hope that Tigres would win because that exalts Mexican soccer and what we are inside does not surprise us at that level, “he added.

In turn, he assured that the good level of Liga MX could be reflected in the Copa Libertadores de América. “If Mexico continued to participate in the Copa Libertadoras, there would be several teams that would have already become champions”, he sentenced.

It is worth remembering that, of the seven Mexican teams to go to the maximum tournament at club level, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were the third places of Necaxa in the first edition of the year 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017.

In turn, América (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) that could only get fourth place in this competition. Chivas, on the other hand, lost their two matches and remained in last place in the contest.

Alameda praised Javier Aguirre

The Uruguayan helmsman also spoke about his next rival: Rayados from Monterrey. He noted that the Vasco Aguirre He is a man with a lot of experience and who successfully represented Mexico when he directed in the Old Continent.

“Javier is a great coach of international hierarchy. He has shown it in various parts of the world and is an ambassador for Mexico, which has left Mexican soccer exalted. He is a person with a lot of capacity “, he expressed.

The South American mentioned that for seek victory this weekend against La Pandilla they will have to do an intense game. He explained that they will have to correct the mistakes they made against Atlas in order to get the three points.

“We are going to go out and search, put intensity and rhythms on it. We will try to play better than them And one thing we have to do is get the ball out of him and have greater precision than we’ve ever had. That will increase our football volume ”, he concluded.

The match between Rayados and Guerreros It will be next Sunday, February 14 at 7:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The field will be that of the Corona Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the chain Fox Sports.

