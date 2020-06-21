Not Everyone Is Super Happy Disneyland Is Opening So Soon

A Change.org petition, began by a person named We Are Nameless, condemns Disney’s determination to open the theme park. It cites the truth that there are extra COVID-19 circumstances now than there have been when the park closed in March and states that circumstances are persevering with to rise. The petition writers additionally reference public well being officers’ issues a couple of second wave of the pandemic being worse than the primary. Given these components, they argue, “now will not be the time” to reopen Disneyland and say that the choice to take action means they’re placing their monetary issues over the well being and security of holiday makers.