Not Everyone Is Super Happy Disneyland Is Opening So Soon

Earlier this month, Disneyland introduced plans to reopen this summer time following its third closure ever within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The information was met with a little bit of shock as a result of it was rather a lot prior to many people anticipated. Some individuals aren’t glad concerning the park’s determination and, now that we’re lower than a month out from the anticipated opening date, they’re expressing their issues in an try and persuade Disney to delay the opening.
A Change.org petition, began by a person named We Are Nameless, condemns Disney’s determination to open the theme park. It cites the truth that there are extra COVID-19 circumstances now than there have been when the park closed in March and states that circumstances are persevering with to rise. The petition writers additionally reference public well being officers’ issues a couple of second wave of the pandemic being worse than the primary. Given these components, they argue, “now will not be the time” to reopen Disneyland and say that the choice to take action means they’re placing their monetary issues over the well being and security of holiday makers.
There’s no denying that Disney, like many different corporations, has confronted some big monetary setbacks this 12 months on account of COVID-19. Again in March, we discovered that Disney parks had been dropping thousands and thousands of {dollars} a day, and it’s unlikely that’s gotten any higher within the months since. When Anaheim introduced Disneyland’s plans to reopen, they included an announcement from the town’s mayor, Harry Sidhu, which expressed confidence that the park would discover a method to take action safely.
Anaheim Disneyland’s reopening will contain a phased strategy. They’ll begin with the Downtown Disney district on July 9 after which increase to each Disneyland and California Journey on July 17 earlier than opening resorts on July 23. Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland have already been open for a few weeks, and each these parks have instituted some new security guidelines that Anaheim Disneyland may additionally undertake.
The park has laid out the well being measures they’ll be using to attempt to decrease the unfold of COVID-19 throughout the park. These embody decreased capability, temperature checks, and hand sanitizing stations all through the park. They’ve even enlisted some iconic superheroes to assist stress the significance of those security measures.
The parks’ management workforce additionally appears to be taking further precautions by cancelling bigger scale occasions like an annual Halloween occasion at Disney World. It’s not clear but whether or not Disneyland will comply with swimsuit with comparable occasions or whether or not they are going to modify their plans if COVID-19 circumstances proceed to rise within the coming weeks.
On the time this text was written, the petition requesting that Disneyland’s reopening be delayed had almost 43,00Zero petitions, near its purpose of 50,000. Disney has not responded to the petition or made any indication that plans will change presently.
