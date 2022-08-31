Not everything is Ubuntu: six Linux distributions that any user can easily try

A few days ago we analyzed which was the best version of Linux if you are a beginner and want to learn everything, and we put two distributions on the table: Free Arch.

The second was unexpected for many readers (remember that it was about ‘learning everything’ about Linux, not about being easy to use), but the first one was even too obvious.





“If we talk about beginners, to talk about Linux is to talk about Ubuntu”, I had occasion to hear not long ago. But that’s how it is? Aren’t there more alternatives if we want to easily install and use a Linux system?

Well, I can think of six, at least:

Linux Mint





Linux Mint es one of the main opponents of Ubuntu (its mother distribution, on the other hand) in the domestic market. The reason for it, and its inclusion on this list, is that it was designed with the explicit goal of being an out-of-the-box option for any newbie approaching Linux.

Not only does it have access to all the Ubuntu software repositories, but it comes with a vast catalog of pre-installed tools. But also has in its favor being a relatively lightweight distributioncapable of working perfectly on PCs that the latest versions of Windows wouldn’t even give the time.

It has editions with Cinnamon desktops (the most popular, and perhaps the most aesthetically similar to Windows), MATE and XFCE.

¡Pop!_OS





Based on Ubuntu, Pop!_OS Linux is a distribution that, in a very short time, has become a contender for the ‘grand alternative’ throne that the Mint occupies. Like this one, it guarantees good performance without the need to be up-to-date in hardware. System76, its developer company, is a PC manufacturer that pre-installs this distribution on their computers.

But also, stands out for its COSMIC deska customization of GNOME that feels much more agile and polished than the Ubuntu desktop (based on the same environment) and that also incorporates new features such as the tiled window arrangementwhich is unusual among ‘beginner’ distributions, despite its many advantages.

Its app store makes it easy to install tools for gamers like Steam or Lutris.

elementary OS





elementary OS is often cited as one of the most aesthetically remarkable distributions. And it is, without a doubt, but there is much more behind this Linux. Contrary to other distributions on this list that seek to reproduce the ‘look&feel’ of Windows to a greater or lesser degree, in Elementary OS the inspiration of macOS is clear (To achieve this, they developed their own desktop environment, Pantheon).

Also based on Ubuntu, its catalog of pre-installed software is noticeably smaller than that of Linux Mint, for example, but this is totally intentional. Plus, it makes up for it with the fact that it includes (either pre-installed or available from its ‘App Center’) numerous tools developed specifically for this distributionall of them endowed with a very ‘maquero’ minimalism).

When our colleague Gabriela did the experiment of trying to survive using Linux as her main operating system, she herself explained why turning to elementary OS was the closest thing to achieving it (despite having also tried Ubuntu and other distributions mentioned in this article). Its ecosystem of apps, its performance and the fluidity of its desktop stood out.

Zorin OS Ultimate





Using Zorin OS we are faced with a user experience very similar to that provided by Linux Mint, although in this case there is a clear intention to aesthetically emulate Windows to ease the transition for users from the Microsoft operating system. Its interface is undoubtedly polished and intuitive.

The creators of Zorin OS emphasize the user experience for gamers, including optimizations and programs that make it even easier to install native Windows games. And not just games: the inclusion of pre-installed Wine allows you to run .exe and .msi files. Add to that applications such as Zorin Connect, which facilitates interaction between PCs and Android smartphones in the purest Your Phone style.

There is a ‘Lite’ version of Zorin OS specifically developed to be compatible with older hardware.

Manjaro Linux





Tired of Ubuntu-based distributions? Well, that’s not the case with Manjaro; this distro is based on the increasingly popular Arch Linux… and, as Arch Linux doesn’t particularly stand out for being easy to install or use, some Arch fans thought of making it ‘friendly’ and created Manjaro.

Being based on Arch also means that, instead of being based on the release of successive versions (like Windows), Manjaro have a continuous update cycle. And, while you don’t have access to the Ubuntu repositories, the Arch community-maintained AUR repositories are a very well-stocked alternative as well.

There is, however, something in which it is more similar to Ubuntu than the rest of the distributions on the list: features editions tailored to a huge list of desktop environmentsfrom KDE Plasma to XFCE, passing through Cinnamon, MATE, GNOME or i3.

Fedora Workstation





Fedora Workstation it is also not based on Ubuntu. Not even Arch, actually. When Red Hat Linux died in 2003, it actually forked into two distributions: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (a commercial distribution) and its community-maintained sister, Fedora. Red Hat has always been a friendly distribution to install and use, and Fedora hasn’t broken that tradition.

It’s not designed to look like Windows or macOS, nor does it offer any special facilities for gamers (although, of course, it’s still possible to install Steam or Wine), but it’s a highly recommended option for Linux beginners who simply they are looking for a stable distribution that does not give problems when using it for office automation and browsing the Internetfor instance.

The main version of Fedora is based on the GNOME desktop but, like Manjaro, it has alternative editions (‘spins’) for a good handful of environments.