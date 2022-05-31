Not for the impressionable: Ibrahimovic published the knee drain that was carried out throughout the season with Milan

The Swedish striker played the entire season with an injury

As the years go by, the figures who knew how to dominate football within a certain period they age and slowly begin to have different obstacles with their physique. One of the best examples today is Zlatan Ibrahimovicrecent champion of Italy with the AC Milan with 40 years. the legendary striker he struggled throughout the season with an injury to his left knee and endured deep pain to be able to guide a young squad to the crown at the local level.

Shortly after celebrating wildly in the locker room with his teammates, the footballer revealed the ordeal he is experiencing with one of his legs and published images of the weekly procedure he performed for half a year. “I had to empty my knee once a week for six months”wrote the Swedish as the epigraph of the video in which it is seen how they remove the liquid that the area accumulates due to the different inflammations in the area.

In the last few seconds Ibrahimovic showed that he regularly had three syringes drained to relieve pain and being able to jump onto the field with the jersey of the Rossoneri. At 40 years old, he completed a total of 1007 minutes spread over 23 official duels corresponding to Serie A in the recent season and scored a total of eight goals. On the other hand, he did not play a second in the Coppa Italia and added 160 ‘in Champions League matches, a competition in which Milan is classified as domestic champion.

Zlatan was the banner of AC Milan champion of the recent Serie A (Photo: Reuters)

It is worth remembering that the day Milan became champion of Serie A, Zlatan revealed his pain. “For the last 6 months I have played without an anterior cruciate ligament in my left knee.. My knee has been swollen for 6 months. I have only been able to train with the team 10 times in the last 6 months. I have been put more than 20 injections in 6 months. I have emptied the knee once a week for 6 months. painkillers every day for 6 months. I hardly slept for 6 months due to pain. He had never suffered so much on and off the field“, wrote.

To treat the excruciating pain, the AC Milan reported on Wednesday, May 25, that the experienced player was submitted to Lyon to an arthroscopy that had already been scheduled for a long time. Your period of inactivity will be between 7 and 8 months so you won’t be able to play again until early 2023, when you already have 41 yearswho meets them on October 3.

