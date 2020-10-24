Not holding ‘lantern’ and ‘hand’, Lakshmi comes sitting on ‘lotus’: Smriti Irani

bihar assembly election 2020: Now all political parties are putting full emphasis to attract voters in Bihar assembly elections. In this sequence, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who reached the election rallies on Saturday, also counted the development work done by the central government while targeting opponents. Irani on Saturday, addressing an election rally in Patna and Gopalangaj, said, “When a person bowes his head in front of Lakshmi, he finds that when Lakshmi comes home, she does not hold hands and does not bring a lantern.” When Lakshmi comes, she comes sitting on a lotus. “

Taking a sarcasm at RJD president Lalu Prasad, he said, “When the self-respecting citizens of Bihar plead with God or ask for blessings from Goddess Bhagwati, they say that I should put so much force in my arms that I can also work hard for two I can earn respect. The self-respecting person of Bihar never says, “O God, give me a chance that I too can earn money in the fodder scam.”

Irani said that you have seen the government that has destroyed 15 years and after that you are also looking at the government which has been developing continuously for 15 years. He urged to strengthen the NDA to maintain this continuity of development and said that Bihar is in the LED era, do not allow the lantern era to enter again.

Taking a dig at the Grand Alliance, the Union Minister targeted the lantern on one side, and on the other hand, took the Congress on the pretext of Ram temple. He said that during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi, the country is creating new dimensions of development every day. Taking care of the health of poor women, the Prime Minister gave gas cylinders, while under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the poor were given treatment facilities.

(input language)