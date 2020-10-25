Not only Bihar, Kovid-19 vaccine will be made available to everyone in the country: Union Minister Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said that Kovid-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all citizens of the country. Opposition parties accused the ruling NDA of using the epidemic for political gains after the BJP announced that the Kovid-19 vaccine would be provided free of cost to the people of Bihar as the election campaign in Bihar continues. Also Read – Coronavirus: ICMR issued advisory regarding the corona detection Feluda paper strip investigation in minutes

After addressing a meeting for the by-election to be held in Balasore on November 3, Sarangi told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that Kovid-19 vaccine will be made available to all people free of cost. About 500 rupees will be spent on vaccination of each person.

Earlier in the day, RP Swain, a minister in the Odisha government, attacked Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, seeking answers regarding providing free of cost Kovid-19 vaccine. After which Sarangi has claimed this.