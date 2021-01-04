Not only India, Pakistan is also running ‘Covaxin’ trial, the company has answered every question of opposition

Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella: India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved in-country limited emergency use of the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’ produced by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed vaccine ‘Kovaxine’, Extensive vaccination campaign has paved the way. Also Read – Children above 12 can be applied ‘Covaxin’, DCGI approves Bharat Biotech

However, now the Leader of the Opposition is raising some questions about this. Krishna Alla, MD of Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of the indigenously developed vaccine ‘Covaxine’, said that his company has conducted clinical trials not only in India but in the UK including 12 countries. He also said that the trial of ‘Covaxin’ is going on in Pakistan. Also Read – The questions raised on the corona vaccine were taken by the Health Minister, Morcha, Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav gave this answer

Let me tell you that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had dragged the government to approve Bharat Biotech’s Kovid vaccine without a third stage test. Tharoor had said, “All we are saying is that if the vaccine works effectively then it will be a matter of pride for us.” But approving it before the Phase III clinical trial is a violation of scientific protocol, which has not happened anywhere in the world till now. Blind patriotism cannot be an alternative to common sense. ” Also Read – Hindu Temple Demolition Case: 100 people arrested for attacking Hindu temple in Pakistan, 8 police officers suspended

On this, Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Alla said, “We are not doing clinical trials only in India. We have conducted clinical trials in more than 12 countries including the UK. We are conducting clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are a truly global company. “

On questions from opposition leaders, he said, “Now that the vaccine is being politicized, I want to state clearly that no member of my family is associated with any political party.”

He said, “Bharat Biotech on Sunday said that its approval for the emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine is a big leap for innovation in India. It is a proud moment for the country and a great milestone in India’s scientific potential, a great start for the innovation ecosystem in India. “