not so well known riddles and puzzles that you can’t miss

I don’t know if it’s the same for you, but one of the things that triggers my curiosity the most is a good puzzle, and if we talk about an entire video game full of them, I don’t even tell you. It’s a genre that, without having high-profile multi-million dollar releases, is full of real hidden gems which can sometimes be a bit difficult to find. For this reason, today I am going to talk about them, and I hope to discover your next favorite video game of the genre.

Of course, before I start recommending games left and right, I think it’s important to define what a puzzle game is for me. You may have thought of titles like Monkey Island or The Longest Journey, where your job is to talk to people, collect information and use objects to solve puzzles, but these would fall within the genre of graphic adventures. For me, a puzzle game is one that hasand all your focus in solving these problems, such as Portal, leaving the other as something more or less secondary.

7 hidden gems of puzzle video games

Antichamber





Antichamber is a puzzle game that you wantand destroy your perception of space. Playing with perspectives, movement, and impossible constructions, it is a title whose maxim is to create good puzzles. You won’t find a story with a backstory here, but you will find a unique and original title that will make you wonder for a long time.

Return of the Obra Dinn





Plataforma(s): PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC.

From the creator of Papers, Please, Return of the Obra Dinn is a puzzle game so unique it’s hard to define. Your job is to go to a wrecked ship full of corpses to time travel, see small vignettes of his last moments and resolve the events that led to this tragedy and the relationships that existed between the crew members. It is a game as dense as it is fascinating that I never tire of recommending to puzzle lovers.

Cypher





Cypher is… very special. Instead of offering you a context by which you must complete the puzzles, what it does is put you in a cryptology museum to teach you about this practice, its history and force you to put what you have learned into practice. It is a game that shows love for riddles and for which you will have to arm yourself with patience. Of course, for only five euros, it is a challenge that I cannot stop recommending.

Baba is You





Plataforma(s): Android, iOS, Switch y PC.

Instead of playing around with elements or clues, Baba is You makes words the central element of its premise. Being able to interact with them as if they were objects, you will have to physically order them to be able to make them have effects that modify the properties of everything around you, or even yourself. Explained on paper it sounds like something very difficult to understand, but the title uses its simplicity to be clear, concise and very intuitive, becoming one of the los best puzzle games of recent years.

Vignettes





Plataforma(s): Android, iOS y PC.

Obsessed with objects and perspectives, Vignettes takes you on a little journey with surreal touches to solve puzzles by turning and activating objects. Far from asking you to use logic, the game wants you to experiment within him until he finds the solution to his challenges. It is a very relaxing title, and the truth is that it is not difficult at all, but it is very satisfying and light.

Portal Reloaded





Obviously I can’t put Portal on a list of hidden gems, but this mod can. Portal Reloaded allows you to use 3 different portals: the two you already know and a third that connects two different timelines. Arming yourself with these resources, you are going to have to return to the dynamics of the original game, but with a twist that will truly transform your experience. If you like Portal and you can’t wait until its third part arrives, this title is ideal for you, and on top of that free!

Myst





Plataforma(s): Android, iOS, PS3, Xbox One y Series X, Nintendo 3DS, Switch y PC.

Myst is one of the great classics of the genre, and, for some reason, it also occupies a place as a hidden gem. The title sends you to the island of Myst demanding that travel through different times solving puzzles in order to finish your journey. After this, having obtained the necessary knowledge, you will be able to clear the mystery behind the island and a homonymous book.