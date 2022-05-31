Not the most detailed Ciri figure from The Witcher 3, but it’s made of concrete and you can get your hands on it

The statuette is sold for 43 euros in the official CD Projekt RED store, although paying more comes with an extra.

If you are a follower of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher saga, by now you may already have some collectible item from Geralt of Rivia, Ciri or some other character or stamp from one of the most successful franchises in the industry. But that does not mean that its authors continue to throw merchandise on the market in search of emptying our pockets, in this case with a figure of Ciri meditating made of concrete.

This 15x15x20 cm figurine has a weight of 2.5 kilograms, and as presented in the store, it is ideal to place anywhere in our house. It is sold for 43.50 euros without counting shipping costs, and for those who want to spend a little more, it has as an accessory a candle bowl that imitates a bonfire in the forest. Everything you need to relax in the company of the Cintra lion cub.

Although The Witcher 3 was released more than five years ago, the RPG is very topical with players waiting for its landing on PS5 and Xbox Series, which will be accompanied on PC by an update with modernized graphics, as well as free DLC inspired by the Netflix television series starring Henry Cavill. If there are no further delays it is expected to be available these fall months.

In addition, the start of the development of a new era of The Witcher was recently confirmed. Not many details have been offered, but we have a few theories. From 3DJuegos we also dedicated a report a few weeks ago to the exciting world of video game collecting: why do we spend fortunes on this hobby?, where we accompany the information with expert statements.

