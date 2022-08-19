Not to believe: users requested the intervention of AMLO and the National Guard to summon Carlos Vela

On social networks they asked for the intervention of AMLO and the National Guard to summon Carlos Vela to the National Team (Photo: Twitter/@lopezobrador_/REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff)

Less than 100 days from kick off of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the coaching staff of Gerardo Martino one of the sensitive casualties that could be imagined, because during a training session for Sevilla, Jesús Manuel Tecatito Corona he tore his fibula and ankle ligaments.

The expected recovery time is around four months, so the footballer of the red and white would need a real miracle to be able to enter the call of Mexico for the world.

The news quickly caused a stir among avid Mexican soccer fans, who watched on the Tecatito It crowns a hope in the midst of the thousands of questions that had been left by the painting headed by Gerardo Martino throughout the World Cup qualifiers and friendlies in which they have appeared for Qatar 2022.

If AMLO wants to do something for Mexico, let him meet with Carlos Vela and convince him to be summoned to Qatar 😔 Make it possible!! — Asylum Zar (@AsylumZar) August 18, 2022

As expected, thousands of fans began to position various names on social networks as possible candidates to replace the winger’s loss. sevillista of 29 years of age, among the natural names stood out Alexis Vega, Diego Lainez y Uriel Antuna.

However, one of the names that slipped into the trends quite strongly positioned himself in the trend was the center forward of Los Angeles FC, Carlos candle, Interestingly, the comments made some unorthodox calls to get the call of the footballer trained in Chivas del Guadalajara.

Well, some fans asked the president of Mexico to intervene, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)), as well as to the National Guard -which was confirmed to send 10 elements to protect the Mexicans who attend the World Cup-, so that Carlos Vela is one of the 26 players from Gerardo Martino’s final list for Qatar 2022.

Better send 10 National Guard to Los Angeles to convince Carlos Vela to go to Qatar. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) August 18, 2022

“If AMLO wants to do something for Mexico, let him meet with Carlos Vela and convince him to be summoned to Qatar”. “And the most important thing I want to ask you, Mr. President @lopezobrador… That you please talk to Carlos Vela”, “Better send 10 National Guard to Los Angeles to convince Carlos Vela to go to Qatar”, are some comments retrieved via Twitter.

Recently his own Vela again denied the possibility of attending a call with the TriWell, beyond his main reasons, he now classified as “unforgivable” that he reached a World Cup call without having played the respective qualifiers.

“It’s definitive (my ‘no’ to the national team) and less so at this time,” Vela began to describe in an interview with CNN. “You arrive at the World Cup and there are people who suffered the process, who was in the Qualifiers earning a place to be in Qatar. It would be, from my point of view, unforgivable to jump in now and say ‘Now, since it’s already the World Cup, I’m going”, he sentenced.

Soccer Football – World Cup – Group F – South Korea vs Mexico – Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia – June 23, 2018 Mexico’s Carlos Vela celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

In addition to being one of the world champions in the Under 17 World Cup 2005 and become a Mexican benchmark in Europe during his time at Arsenal and Real Sociedad, the sailing friend he won the hearts of hundreds of fans during the process of Russia 2018.

Already during the world CupCarlos was one of the most outstanding players of the squad led by Juan Carlos Osorio and a key player in the historic victory vs. Germanyso his new goodbye took those who imagined another future with him by surprise.

