Notch’s fall from grace

Markus Persson, better known as Notch, had it all. As the creator of Minecraft, he was one of the most beloved and envied developers on the indie video game scene. His checking account was increasing by leaps and bounds. He was invited to all the big events and the press was full of praise for his work. Now he is a plague, what has happened?

To this day, Notch is a stinker who it is not even referenced in the credits of the work that led him to stardom. His former colleagues have disowned him and he barely makes headlines in the press. Except those that have to do with his wealthy lifestyle. What happened? How could such a promising developer, author of the best-selling video game in history, fall from grace? Notch’s story is worthy of a great Hollywood biopic. From growing up in a dysfunctional family, plagued by poverty and drugs, Persson became one of the regulars on the Forbes list of the richest on the planet. He did it thanks to Minecraft, of course, but also managing his magnum opus with a lot of head. His audience, the millions of hardcore Minecraft fans, loved him madly. Or at least until 2014, when he began his personal ordeal as a developer.

Those were bad times for Notch. Her marriage hadn’t worked out. Her father died. The Scrolls project, in which he had invested so much time and hope, was a failure from day one. And his most personal project, 0x10c, failed to draw the attention of the public as he would have liked. Minecraft had become an overwhelming monolith that absorbed all of his time and energy, so she decided to publicly distance herself from him. Until in mid-2014 the fervor of his fans was transmuted into hatred. The reason was the publication of a new end user license (EULA), or what is the same, the list of rules of use to which all its players agree. The main change affected the server monetization, which, in short, regulated the sale of objects that affected the gaming experience. Or as Mojang itself defined it, “to prevent Minecraft servers from becoming ‘pay-to-win’.”

In mid-2014 the fervor of his fans was transmuted into hatredThe change seemed well-intentioned, but it did a serious disservice to services like Mineplex, which was one of the most popular Minecraft servers in operation, with hundreds of thousands of registered players. The new EULA divided the community and set the networks on fire. The hashtag #saveminecraft concentrated all those opposed to that decision, who, among other things, charged their resentment against Notch, who months later assured: “Somehow, the history on the internet was deformed in such a way that it was I who had decided to integrate the EULA and somehow it was ruining the game for everyone. I wasn’t even involved in Minecraft development at the time, so the frustration I felt at that was huge. I couldn’t deal with it. with those fans who got the wrong idea and got mad at me when I didn’t do anything.” In Notch’s own words, one of the comments that hurt him the most was when his followers began to claim “that we were worse than Electronic Arts.”

Tired of putting up with this situation, Notch posted on his Twitter account, just a couple of days after the publication of the EULA: “Does anyone want to buy my share of Mojang so I can get on with my life?” So no one really knew if he was joking or serious. Until a few months later, in mid-September, Microsoft announced the purchase of the intellectual property of Minecraft, and its Mojang studio, for the spectacular figure of two thousand five hundred million dollars. That same day Notch publicly left his study. He was a billionaire man who celebrated his new fortune by buying an opulent mansion in Beverly Hills that Jay-Z and Beyonce had bid on at the time.

Aside from enjoying his new home, what did Persson do next? Not many details are known. He has barely had a direct relationship with any initiative related to the video game industry. What is known is that, free from ties, Notch unleashed his social networks. For years, companies like Sony and Microsoft, with whom he signed contracts to port Minecraft to their platforms, urged him to monitor what he said publicly, since his opinions could have been taken as official positions. So, starting in 2015, he began to give his opinion, especially on Twitter, about everything he wanted. Which led to very unpleasant moments, in which Notch displayed misanthropic, racist, transphobic and misogynistic comments. He has violently defended the day of heterosexual pride. He has claimed that there is an agenda against the white man. Or that the left is, plain and simple, “evil.”

Totally isolated, can’t even engage in prototypingHis relatives began to visibly distance themselves from him. To which Persson responded by lamenting his loneliness on those same social networks. Not just his old classmates; the corporations also crossed the developer out of his agenda. To the point that Microsoft did not invite him to the great anniversary party he had organized to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Minecraft, since, in the company’s own words, “his comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of Minecraft.” Notch doesn’t even appear in the references in the game menu anymore. He has become an uncomfortable character for the same community that he once championed.

They say that money does not bring happiness. Notch’s case seems to prove this old adage. From being the most loved and respected developer in the community, Persson is today a plague that no one wants to get close to. Mind you, with hundreds of millions in his checking account, if that’s any consolation. Totally isolated, he cannot even dedicate himself to developing small prototypes, his true passion, as he used to do in the past. A story that is not only worthy of a high-budget movie, but even, in my opinion, a cautionary tale by way of warning.

A reading: The Unlikely Tale of Markus “Notch” Persson and the Game That Changed Everything

It is worth overcoming the language barrier to read this book. An extraordinary story about the life of Notch and all those who had a hand in the creation of Minecraft. A truly exciting story. Remember well what I tell you: one day Hollywood will discover this book and take it to the movies.

