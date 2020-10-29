Note … Booking of gas cylinders, bank charges, railway time table from November 1, these rules will change

1st November 2020: From November 1, 2020, many new rules are going to be implemented across the country, which will directly affect your pocket, your life, know it properly. From November 1, from the booking of gas cylinders to bank charges, many new rules are being incorporated across the country. Apart from this, Indian Railways is also going to change the time table from 1 November. Also Read – Bank Account link Status with Aadhaar: Check whether you have Aadhaar link with bank account or not

Know what is changing from November 1-

OTP will have to be given for booking gas cylinders

The entire process of delivery of LPG Cylinder (LPG Cylinder) is going to change from 1 November. After gas booking, an OTP will be sent to the customer's mobile number. When the cylinder arrives for delivery, you will have to share this OTP with the delivery boy. Once this code is matched to the system, the customer will get delivery of the cylinder only.

Update address- mobile number before 1 November

In the new cylinder delivery policy, the difficulties of those customers whose addresses are wrong and mobile numbers are wrong, because of this, the delivery of those cylinders can be stopped. All the customers have been advised by the oil companies to update their name, address and mobile number. So that they do not face any difficulties in taking delivery of the cylinder. This rule will not apply to commercial (LPG) cylinders.

Indane Gas changed the booking number

If you are an Indane customer, from now on, you will not be able to book gas on the old number. Indane has sent a new number to its LPG customers for booking gas on their registered mobile number. Now customers of Indane Gas will have to send a call or SMS to 7718955555 to book LPG cylinder.

Fees will now have to be paid to deposit and withdraw money in banks

Now banks will have to pay fees for depositing and withdrawing their money. BoB has also started this. Banking beyond the prescribed limit from next month will attract a separate fee. From November 1, customers will have to pay 150 rupees for loan account, after three times in a month, they will withdraw money. Talking about savings account, it will be free for such account holders to deposit up to three times, but if customers deposit money for the fourth time, then they will have to pay 40 rupees. At the same time, Jan Dhan account holders have got some relief in this, they will not have to pay any fee on depositing, but will have to pay 100 rupees on withdrawal.

Time table of trains will change

Indian Railways is going to change the time table of trains across the country. Earlier, the time table of trains was going to change from October 1, but due to some reasons, the date of October 31 has been finalized further. After this date i.e. from November 1, a new timetable will be implemented. After this, 13 thousand passengers will change at the time of trains and 7 thousand freight trains. The timings of about 30 Rajdhani trains running in the country will also change from 1 November.

LPG gas cylinder prices will change

Let the state’s oil companies decide the prices of LPG cylinders on the first date of every month. Prices may also increase and relief can also be obtained. In such a situation, the prices of cylinders can be changed on 1 November. In October, oil companies increased the price of commercial cylinders.