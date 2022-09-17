Nothing better than Resident Evil 8 to try PS VR2: terror in virtual reality is another story

Tokyo Game Show 2022 has given me the opportunity to finally try PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5. And I have done it with a best-selling showcase: Resident Evil Village. I go inside the Dimitrescu Castle to tell you my first impressions of the new generation of VR from Sony.

The virtual reality It’s no longer that “futuristic” technology looking to make its way into video games. VR is already a reality. A good example of this is the 14 million Oculus Quest 2 sold in two years, and counting. And with it, the announcement of the next generation virtual reality headset from Sony was as intriguing as it was promising. PlayStation VR2 lurks on the horizon with the intention of dominating this emerging market, through a headset still wired but with top-of-the-range features, and with the haptic technologies integrated PS5 for greater immersion. When at 3DJuegos we learned that Sony and Capcom were going to take it to the Tokyo Game Show 2022, to demonstrate its potential alongside Resident Evil Village VR, both Alberto Pastor and I were very clear: we had to try it no matter what.

And so it has happened. In 3DJuegos we have been the first in Spain to try PS VR2 to know if the expectations were deserved. And in a nutshell: they are. PlayStation VR2 looks like a leap in quality in every sense. As a helmet itself, its structure feels solid and resistant, its design is ergonomic and it rests very comfortably on the head. Speaking in silver, it feels good. And as a virtual reality device, I can only say that I am impressed. Resident Evil 8 on PS VR2 doesn’t look like a graphically “scaled down” Triple-A game to jump into another format. It looks like a top new generation game, in all aspects, and without slowing down its pace or action one iota. What PlayStation VR2 first impressions what are these, I am going to talk a lot about sensations and experiences. Therefore, before we get into the nitty-gritty, let’s briefly review what the PS5 headset brings to the table.

Features of PS VR2

Panel OLED HDR de 4K resolution – 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye – with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, 110º field of view, adjustable Fresnel lenses and connection to PS5 over a single USB-C cable. In addition to this, PlayStation VR2 has haptic feedback in the headset itself, and with technology of eye trackingnot only to know where you are looking but to optimize gaming performance by adjusting the resolution of on-screen elements based on where you are looking.

As for the new mandos PlayStation VR2 Sensewe have motion controls that incorporate the innovations of the PS5 DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, along with technology of touch sensing and an ergonomic design that surrounds your hands. Tracking your movements is done by the helmet itself with its built-in cameras, similar to standalone headsets like the Oculus Quest, so there’s no need to connect a separate camera to the console. This is the information about PSVR2 that we already knew before, but now I will talk about how these features “feel” when you put them to the test.

First impressions of PS VR2 and Resident Evil 8 VR

Arriving at my gaming booth at the Capcom booth at the Tokyo Game Show, I was greeted with a full set of gaming accessories: the PS VR2 headset, Sense controllers, and a PS5 Pulse headset, for total immersion. First, put the device on my head it was more comfortable for me than with the original PSVR model. The design is similar: PS VR2 uses a rigid headband that goes around your head and can be made wider by pressing a button and pulling. Then you have a wheel in the back to adjust the helmet and one in the front to adjust the distance of the lenses. However, whether because of its form or because of the materials, the fact is that the helmet fell well at first, without messing around with its position for minutes before I start playing – I’m pretty picky about it when I play with my own VR headsets at home. Likewise, the inner membrane fitted well to my face and no light entered when playing, properly. After some instructions from the people at the stand, they gave me the controls and the helmet. Again, the controllers felt very natural in the hands, and the Pulse headset perfectly matched the shape of the headset so it didn’t move when gaming.

Resident Evil 8 on PS VR2 doesn’t look like a Triple A game in every respectWith everything ready, and after a photo session making terrible poses with the people of the Stand, it was time to enter Resident Evil Village VR. The demo available at TGS 2022 takes place as soon as the Castillo Dimitrescu for the first time. As I emerged from a narrow tunnel to the castle gates, I got my first piece of good news: I wasn’t getting seasick at all. In “real” reality I am a person who hardly gets seasick. However, in virtual reality, the more “comfortable” action titles sometimes resist me. In fact, I still panickedly remember that first game of PSVR 1 Skyrim where I lasted 10 minutes before having to quit. here it was running around like Ethan Wintersturning the camera constantly and looking everywhere as if nothing happened, without noticing even the slightest discomfort. Then came the second good news: Resident Evil 8 VR se ve espectacular, plain and simple. The quality is almost the same as playing “normal” on a PlayStation 5, be it the scenarios and models as well as the post-processing effects. There were no noticeable trails or exaggerated motion blur on fast movements, everything looked clear and clean.

About Lady Dimitrescu… I will only say that its more than 3 meters in height are impressive playing in virtual reality, and up to here I can read about my sensations. Back on topic, much of the credit for making Resident Evil 8 VR look so good and play so well lies with the power of next-gen consoles. But also in that “foveated” rendering that PS VR2 has and that I mentioned before, the ability to follow your gaze to render what you see with higher quality and save resources elsewhere. In a nutshell: it works. As much as I’ve tried to look everywhere to “catch” the game off balance, PS VR2 instantly adapted to my gaze so you didn’t even notice the rendering change. Come on, as one does naturally when looking at any real object. And that also helps you stay in the situation even in high-motion scenes, like when Ethan is dragged at full speed through the castle corridors. Again, not an iota of dizziness.

The ability to follow your gaze to render what you see with higher quality and save resources worksAs I got deeper and deeper into the castle, I had to to interact with the things that were within my reach. To open the doors, you had to push with both hands. To open drawers, all you had to do was stretch your arm and press the button on the control handle, as if you were holding something. Using your weapon was just as easy: you lower your hand to your hip, draw the pistol, aim and fire. Of course, the reloading is manual, having to release the magazine, insert the new one and put the bullet in the chamber if necessary. A knife is strapped to your left forearm as a last resort, in case you run out of bullets. Here, unlike the base game, you can equip yourself with a gun and a knife at the same time, one in each hand. I tried it for a while to freak out while he explored the castle, let’s be honest, but in the end it was a hassle to aim well. You can also throw the knife at enemies, and don’t worry, it always reappears on your arm so you can continue using it.

Regardless of how you want to fight, the fact is that Resident Evil 8 VR has caused me a lot good impression as playable experience. Walking the corridors and being scared by an enemy that appears by surprise, trying to side-shot an enemy that is chasing me while trying to slash the one around me in front, being on the brink of jumping at any noise – thanks to the audio 3D – Lest it be a lurking danger… Yes, RE8 isn’t as scary as other games in the series or genre, but getting into it this way elevate the action experience thanks to the added tension and immersion. On this aspect, the PS VR2 haptic feedback It has made me very intrigued. The vibration of the controls when shooting or the light touch when opening the doors were predictable things, but that soft rumble on your headband when the enemies approach, or that strong vibration while Lady Dimitrescu pummels you, are very curious details.

Both Resident Evil Village VR and PlayStation VR2 have left me very good impressionsI think the haptic feedback from the helmet itself is an aspect that can give a lot of play beyond what is done in Resident Evil 8, which is quite simple. In the end, it is a console game later adapted to VR. And so I’m really looking forward to seeing what the developers of games that were developed from the ground up for PS VR2 do with it. But in general, as you may have deduced from my text, both Resident Evil Village VR and PlayStation VR2 have left me very good impressions at my first contact.

Especially the virtual reality helmet, since I leave with the feeling that I have barely scratched the surface of what the new generation of Sony VR can offer. PlayStation VR2 will hit stores on a date to be specified 2023, a clear leap in quality to compete with the best devices, and a very solid candidate to dispute the hegemony of the virtual reality market, as long as the price is right. Will PlayStation release cost and date before the end of the year? For my part, I will be waiting.