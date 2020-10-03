Nothing can stop me from meeting the family of Hathras gang rape victim: Rahul Gandhi

new Delhi: A delegation of party MPs led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of the victim of the alleged gang rape case in Hathras on Saturday. In this context, Rahul Gandhi said that no power of the world can stop him from meeting this unhappy family. Also Read – Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras to meet the victim’s family, tweeting- ‘Any power of the world I …

He tweeted, “Nothing in the world can stop me from meeting this unhappy family of Hathras and sharing their pain.” The Congress leader said, “With this lovely baby girl and her family by the UP government and its police I do not accept the behavior being done. No Hindustani should accept this. “According to the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal, many Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras and meet the bereaved family. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Protesters demanded Yogi’s resignation at Jantar Mantar, UP government suspends SP, DSP and many officials | Know what happened so far

Venugopal tweeted, “Congress delegation will meet family and listen to their concerns and demand justice for the victim and family” Hathras was prevented from going and taken into custody. On the other hand, the Congress claimed that Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Hathras and died on Tuesday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, after which her body was cremated on Wednesday night. The victim’s family members allege that the police forced them to perform the last rites at night.

However, local police say the last rites were performed “as per the wishes of the family”.